Absurd comments by top WR prospect could impact what Dolphins do in NFL Draft

When it comes to draft needs, the Miami Dolphins should not be sniffing around wide receivers until Day 3 at the earliest, if at all. That includes the top prospect in this year's class.

Miami made a good decision to bring Nick Westbrook-Ikhine onto the roster. He should easily fill the role that Odell Beckham Jr. couldn't come close to. With Westbrook-Ikhine on board, the need at receiver is far less than what it could have been.

The Dolphins could, potentially at least, entertain offers for Tyreek Hill, and that would certainly change their needs, but one player doesn't pass the smell test despite the hype.

Tetairoa McMillan is arguably the top receiver prospect in this year's draft and should be a lock to be taken in the top eight picks, definitely in the top 10. At least, he will if recent comments about film studies don't scare off prospective teams. Miami doesn't need the aggravation and distraction.

McMillan was discussing his craft with someone off-camera when he said (in between eating) that he doesn't watch football. The guy recording asked if it made it harder to watch films. McMillan said he doesn't watch films on his own because they watch them as a team.

This makes me not want to draft Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillian…



T-Mac said he doesn’t like watching football & he doesn’t like watching film.



“I don’t ever need to watch it by myself because we go over it as a receiver group”

pic.twitter.com/7h5M8piwp8

Tetairoa McMillian's red-flag comments could impact the who ends up with the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Draft

One team that is reportedly interested in the soon-to-be rookie receiver is the Raiders. It's hard to imagine Tom Brady (the team's new co-owner) drafting a guy who is not 100 percent into the game as he was.

The Cardinals are also a team with a lot of interest in McMillian, but could they pass on his potential, given his lazy attitude toward studying film on his own?

If both the Raiders and Cardinals pass on McMillian, he could conceivably fall out of the top 10, but that would also create a problem for the Dolphins, as one of the players they may be targeting could be taken by either of those teams.

