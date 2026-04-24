Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer's Kadyn Proctor comments can't be ignored by Dolphins fans

In the days leading up to the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, Nick Saban had a word of warning to teams looking to draft Kadyn Proctor. The Miami Dolphins didn't listen.

Saban coached the Dolphins' first pick for one season and was impressed with him as a person, not so much with his weight issues. Proctor acknowledged that it was an issue in that first year with the former Alabama coach.

His other coach, Kalen DeBoer, does not share the same sentiments. Who should Dolphins fans believe? DeBoer might be a good place to start.

Kadyn Proctor gets raving endorsement from his Alabama coach before the Miami Dolphins took him

On Thursday night, Jon-Eric Sullivan raved about his new offensive blocker. He called him a "rare" athlete, going so far as to say there was no other player in the draft that matched what he could offer them. The GM also said that he received several calls to trade out of the 12th pick, including an unnamed team that had its focus on the offensive tackle.

While Saban may have questioned his "self-starting" ability, DeBoer saw something else.

“He’s a big, massive human being,” DeBoer said. “And so, he’s in it for the long stretch. He’s got an awesome personality. He’s got a nastiness to him, about him that you want on your offensive line, but he’s a team player, too. Great teammate just altogether.”

If we are to look at the comments made by Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley after joining the Dolphins, Proctor clearly checks every box they have been talking about. Miami got themselves a tough and physical player who stands out for obvious reasons. Proctor is a big guy.

“I think there’s certainly a case where his best football is certainly ahead of him. He is determined. He showed that when the weight thing was something that people pointed to. He went and showed all season long in the midst of the season how important it was to him by making those adjustments, making those changes. And it impacted his play, too, and it will help his longevity.”

No one is doubting Proctor's battle with his weight; the rookie himself has said that it was something he had to work on. When he spoke to the media after being drafted, he said that he needs to keep his weight under control to be able to take the full amount of snaps.

In South Florida, Proctor is going to get a taste of the Miami heat. Alabama is hot in the summer, Miami is a different kind of heat, a blistering heat that has taken down many players, right, Josh Allen?

Miami may have listened to what Saban had to say, but ultimately, their own research pointed to his weight issues as something he can or is already past. Sounds like DeBoer agrees.