Hall of Fame linebacker shares why the Dolphins are such a mess

From fans to players, everyone seems to see what is missing with the Miami Dolphins even former Baltimore Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis can see it. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, however, can not.

Dolphins fans have grown tired of the same old roster year in and out. They are tired of the rebuilding, reshaping, and tweaking of the team that has still produced nothing more than a quick one-and-done in two playoff appearances and a dismal 2024 under head coach Mike McDaniel. Something needs to change.

Lewis, the Hall of Fame linebacker that many consider the best to play the game at his position has his thoughts on what is wrong with Miami. Lewis recently spoke with CBS Miami's Samantha Rivera and gave his thoughts on what they need to do to start winning. Dolphins fans will agree.

Caught up with Ray Lewis this weekend, with some interesting thoughts on what the #Dolphins have to do to get back on track next season👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/daP9Wwn7Ht — Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) January 27, 2025

The clip is only 45 seconds long, but Lewis' words speak volumes about the Dolphins. Lewis asks what defines the team. Where is the chemistry? He asks what Miami's identity is and then says, "Speed, okay, great, but that's a tangible thing, a talent," he is, of course, 100 percent correct.

Miami doesn't have an identity. Like he said, they are fast, but they are not physical. They have no bull-rushing running back or a tall, physical wide receiver. They have a makeshift offensive line that isn't exactly known for pushing defenders around. They are, fast and when you take the speed away from them, they don't have much to consistently offer (or an identity).

On defense, they are not threatening. There is no physical punch from the safeties or from the outside. Instead, again, they are built for speed with fast pass rushers and quick linebackers. Miami, despite so many people saying otherwise, is a finesse team, and they are not winning.

Former Baltimore Ravens LB Ray Lewis says the Miami Dolphins do not have a leader

It's not something you want to admit, but it is true. The Dolphins do not have a singular leader that everyone wants to play to win for. Sure, Tua Tagovailoa is becoming a leader, but does he take the team on his back and shoulder and lead them? No.

Players like him and want to play with him, but they don't look to him to lead them. Defense is the same way. There are players that stand in the front but there is no singular leader that is going to rally the team.

It's a sad truth, but a truth nonetheless. Miami has no identity, no leader, and, as Lewis also said, no real direction of what they are doing.

