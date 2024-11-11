4 bold predictions for Dolphins in huge must-win MNF matchup vs. Rams
By Brian Miller
In a game the Miami Dolphins have to win, Los Angeles is the perfect team for the team to take out their frustrations.
The Rams are not a bad football team, but Miami is coming in with a chip on its shoulder after narrowly losing to the Buffalo Bills last weekend. With their backs against the wall in what is clearly a must-win for the Dolphins, Monday night's game should be favorable for Mike McDaniel's team.
Expectations are not high for Miami, and that works in its favor. With the possibility of Tyreek Hill being out for the game, the Dolphins will need to get their running game going quickly. The Dolphins should win this game, and if these bold predictions come true, they will.
Bold predictions for Dolphins in huge Monday Night Football game vs. Rams
Dolphins' defense will get four sacks on Matthew Stafford
The Dolphins are due for a big defensive game, and Matthew Stafford is a player who will sit in the pocket and wait for things to open up downfield. Miami's defensive front has been coming up short in getting to quarterbacks, but they should be able to finish on Monday night.
Los Angeles' line isn't horrible, but the Dolphins are going to do whatever they can to get pressure on Stafford. The return of Zach Sieler will help plug the middle, and that will help Calais Campbell get upfield. Last week, Chop Robinson got his first sack of his NFL career; tonight, he will get another. Stafford has an excellent primetime record with the Rams, but that changes on Monday Night Football.
Dolphins will run for more than 175 yards as a team
With or without Hill, the Dolphins need to set the tempo of the game early, and that means getting their rushing attack working as soon as they take the field. Miami's rushing attack has become its bread and butter.
McDaniel is starting to see the benefits of a ground attack. His team has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the last five games and six of eight. The line has been playing exceptionally well, and this week, they will take advantage of the Rams' linebacker group to get upfield.
If they are smart, the Dolphins will use the passing game only to keep the defense from stacking the line the entire time, but this is a game that will open up passing lanes with a stellar rushing attack. The Rams are not good at stopping the run, ranking 25th in the NFL, so running for 175-plus yards isn't out of the question.
River Cracraft will have a bigger impact than Odell Beckham Jr. for the Dolphins
River Cracraft is back and will likely play on Monday night. That won't bode well for OBJ unless Hill takes the night off. Cracraft runs better routes and, at this stage, may arguably have better hands. If nothing else, his gameplay tends to show he at least cares to be out there.
Tua Tagovailoa has a great rapport with Cracraft, and I would expect him to be involved in the offense early and often when Miami needs to pick up a first down. Cracraft is money when the team needs him.
Dolphins will score 40 points for the first time this year
Miami is finally getting its offense moving in the right direction, and the Rams are not going to be able to stop it. McDaniel called a near-perfect game last week, and he can do it again. The Dolphins will score with their rushing and passing attacks.
The key here is for the Dolphins to keep constant pressure on Stafford defensively while the offense forces the Rams to play to their game plan.