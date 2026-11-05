Dan Campbell sees similarities between his first Lions team and this year's Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are back in another "rebuild," but for some reason, this one almost feels different from what it did in 2019. Almost.

Fans are done hoping for something that doesn't come, a tease of what a future might look like, only to have it pulled away once you start believing. Dan Campbell knows this as well. In his first year with the Lions as their head coach, Campbell's team went 3-13 in his rookie head coaching season.

With the Lions heading to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 9, Campbell is making his first return to South Florida to face his former team in Miami as a head coach. On Wednesday, he had high praise for what the Dolphins are doing.

Miami Dolphins' Jeff Hafley gets strong endorsement from Lions HC Dan Campbell

Campbell specifically referenced the team's review of the Dolphins game against the Vikings. The Lions played them last weekend. Campbell said it was really the first time he had seen film on what the Dolphins were doing. He was impressed.

"You're watching that crossover tape, watching their defense, and I'm like, whoa, these guys are getting after it," Campbell said.

#Lions HC Dan Campbell says the #Dolphins under HC Jeff Hafley remind him of what Detroit was in Year 1 of his tenure:



“Man, they’re young, they’re hungry, they’re active, they run, they hit, they hustle, they finish, they try to play disciplined ball—and they’re playing that… pic.twitter.com/Gbd8dEjYGT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 4, 2026

Campbell praised Hafley for doing a good job of getting his team ready this year and said, "There are a lot of similarities, just reminds me a lot of what we were when we came in."

Campbell isn't the only coach who mentioned the play of the Dolphins' young roster. Nearly every head coach has left impressed by the drive, fight, and determination the players have shown.

This week may be the Dolphins' toughest game of the year, and that includes having to play the Bills twice. The Lions are formidable on both sides of the ball, but offensively, they are going to challenge the Dolphins' defense in ways they haven't seen all year.

Hafley has to stay true to what he is building, and that means sticking with the fundamentals of the game plan. He also, however, needs to do a better job of making in-game and halftime adjustments. Something he has struggled with coming out of the break this year.

The Dolphins will find moving the ball difficult, but this game will come down to Miami's defensive plan to stop the four offensive weapons the Lions have: Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jhamyr Gibbs. Keeping it close would be an incredible accomplishment; winning the game would leave fans speechless.