Dolphins' 3rd-round pick is going to an AFC playoff foe thanks to Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil remains the gift that keeps on giving. Years after the Miami Dolphins sent him to the Houston Texans for a boatload of draft picks, the Dolphins are sending the Texans another one of their 2025 selections.

After spending their first-round draft pick on Michigan's defensive stud, Kenneth Grant, the Dolphins are now turning their attention to Day 2 with the hopes of filling more needs. They will do so without their own third-round pick.

It was a brilliant trade that sent the young Dolphins tackle to the Texans for a massive haul of draft compensation picks. For the most part, Grier did O.K. with the return, but he got too cute and made some moves that eventually turned out to be a waste of his Tunsil return.

Now, all these years later, Tunsil is showing back up with a Dolphins draft pick next to his name.

Miami will enter Day 2 of the NFL Draft without its own third-round pick. The Dolphins traded that selection to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 to move into Round 4, where they selected running back Jaylen Wright. Was it a smart move? That remains to be seen. But this year, the Dolphins could have used that higher draft pick, and the Texans will instead take it.

Earlier this offseason, the Texans made a major trade with the Washington Commanders that sent the Pro Bowl left tackle to Washington. The Commanders also sent them a third-round pick as part of that package. That third-round selection was acquired in a trade with the Eagles for WR Jahan Dotson. The Eagles flipped the No. 79 overall pick from the Dolphins to the Commanders.

The Miami Dolphins' 3rd-round pick lands back with the Texans

It is a bit ironic that Miami would trade a future draft pick to a team that would move it to another team that would end up with a former Miami Dolphins first-round draft pick. Clearly, Tunsil still has a lot of value to NFL teams, and it isn't surprising as he is consistently one of the best tackles in the league.

In all, the most recent trade of the former Dolphins LT netted Houston a third- and seventh-round pick this year, as well as a second- and fourth-round pick next year, while the Commanders got Tunsil and a 2025 fourth-round pick.