Dolphins have a big under-the-radar draft need nobody is talking about

There was no question that the 2024 Miami Dolphins offense wasn't very good. It was inconsistent at best and mediocre at worst. The Dolphins couldn't get anything going.

Mike McDaniel's play-calling was suspect, and it left a lot of fans wanting change. That change didn't happen, as McDaniel will continue to call the offensive plays. In 2025, his job may very well depend on him actually calling great games.

The Dolphins have been pretty good when it comes to beating bad football teams, but against teams above .500, not so much. Part of the issue is play-calling, but a new analysis of the Dolphins' offense points toward the possible need to get better at wide receiver.

Sharp Football Analysis took a look at all 32 teams in the NFL ahead of the draft, and the Dolphins statistically should be much better than they have been in the receiver position.

Last year was quite a dip from what fans saw in 2024. This offense is built around Tua Tagovailoa's quick release and Tyreek Hill's speed. As we saw toward the end of the 2023 season, teams have figured out how to take Hill out of the Dolphins' game plan. It hasn't stopped McDaniel from trying to consistently get him the ball, and as a result, it has created problems.

Miami clearly relies on Tua. As the analysis shows, the Dolphins managed 5.5 yards per down with Tagovailoa on the field and a full yard less without him. In 2024, without Hill being as open as he has been in the past, the Dolphins' production fell.

Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa represent too much of the Dolphins offense.

The Dolphins also struggled to move the ball deep down the field, a sign of Hill's struggles.

"While they were better with Tagovailoa on the field last season, the passing attack had issues getting the ball down the field, an area where this passing game has regressed under Mike McDaniel," the article writes. "Tagovailoa attempted a league-high 31.1% of his passes at or behind the line of scrimmage."

Miami's offense with Tua completed just 27.1% of his passes over 10 yards or more. In his previous seasons, the offensive numbers were 44.8% and 35.5%; it was a significant drop-off. Some of this can be attributed to how Tua returned to the field after his Week 2 concussion, but it also highlights how much Hill means to the offensive game plan.

When Hill is taken out, Tagovailoa still looks his way immediately, but one of his knocks is his ability to identify his secondary receiver quickly. Teams have figured out how to take Jaylen Waddle out of the picture, too.

This is where the Dolphins may need another WR. The addition of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine should help, and the emergence of Malik Washington last year helped a bit later in the season. In 2024, the team hoped Odell Beckham Jr. would pick up that slack, but it never happened.

The Dolphins have good receivers, but don't be surprised if they use a mid-round pick on another one to groom for a larger role beyond the 2025 season. Many believe Hill will be gone after the year, and if the Dolphins have the foresight to draft his replacement now, they will be ahead of the curve when the 2026 offseason begins.

