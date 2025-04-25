Dolphins could still double down at defensive tackle if one of these sleepers falls

The Miami Dolphins selected one of the best defensive tackle prospects in this year's draft: Kenneth Grant. But there is still work to be done.

Miami still only has Zach Sieler and Grant at the DT position. Benito Jones has some experience, but behind him, there isn't much.

Will the Dolphins double-dip on Day 2 and take another DT?

Clearly, there is a need, though reality says this won't happen. Miami simply has too many other needs on the roster to look for another tackle on the defensive side of the ball. Still, it doesn't hurt to keep players on your board should something happen and the players you have penciled in to fill other needs are no longer there.

It would be shocking if Miami used a second-round pick on a DT, but what about in Rounds 3 or 4? If these players slide to the Dolphins, they may find it hard to pass them up.

Omar Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

Omar Norman-Lott is an exciting football player to watch, and the tape doesn't lie. He is ready for the NFL.

The consensus is that ONL will be a mid-to-late second-round selection, but some experts see him as a potential third-round selection. Regardless, the Dolphins could be looking to add a run-stopping tackle at No. 48.

Norman-Lott needs work with his upfield push, but that isn't something that can't be coached out of him. If he is there at No. 48 or somehow slides into the late third, the Dolphins need to think long and hard about making him the selection.

Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

Darius Alexander is on the older side.

At 25, the early part of his career is over, but he can still develop and would be a good selection at No. 98 if he manages to fall. His college resume translates well to the NFL, and he should be able to compete for a starting role immediately.

Round 2 is probably too high, but Round 3 may be a good fit.

Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Texas is producing some great talent in this year's draft, and Alfred Collins is likely to be another top player who comes off the board on Day 2, possibly early.

What separates him from the others on this list is that he is capable of playing every position on the line. He has power off the snap and can get pressure on the pocket. Some believe he will be best as a rotational tackle, and the Dolphins should be fine with that.