5 Dolphins cut candidates (and 6 players they should extend) to take next step
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' current salary cap situation for the 2025 season isn't great, but there will inevitably be a cap increase that will help. Several players will renegotiate, while others will be outright released.
Miami has ways to clear space, and some options are harder to make than others. While it might be easier to release players, the Dolphins also need to build their roster. Some players on the current team are performing well enough to get a better check next season.
How Miami managed the salary cap will go a long way toward the success and failures of next year. Miami is clinging to hopes of a 2024 resurgence but still needs to think of the future.
Dolphins should cut these players in the offseason
K Jason Sanders
Sanders is good, but he isn't great. He is getting better over 50 yards, but fans continue to hold their breath when he attempts a field goal. So far in 2024, Sanders is 9-of-13 from 40-plus yards.
Sanders will count $4.7 million against the cap next year, with $3.37 million in potential cap savings. Miami can buy better for much less.
RB Raheem Mostert
Being demoted is not a good sign for a player's future, and in the case of Mostert, his time in Miami might be coming to an end. Mostert will count $4 million against the cap in 2025, but $3.06 million is recoverable if he is released.
P Jake Bailey
Bailey will punt a few times, and fans will go crazy over the placement. Then, two punts later, he will shank it. He is inconsistent and unreliable, and the Dolphins will pay him $2.52 million in 2025. Save the $1.97 million and sign an undrafted rookie for the league minimum.
TE Julian Hill
Hill finally had a decent game in Week 11, but he doesn't need to be on the 53-man roster. He needs work, and the practice squad is where he can get it. Hill has a lot of upside, but he isn't ready yet. Cut him, bring him back to the practice squad, and save $1 million.
QB Skylar Thompson
If the Dolphins can't see that Thompson isn't the guy to back up Tua Tagovailoa, the team will remain in the same quarterback mess as this season. Save some cap space and let him go. He isn't worth the practice squad spot right now, either. The Dolphins need an upgrade at the backup quarterback spot.
Dolphins who deserve new deals in 2025
TE Jonnu Smith
The rapport between Tua Tagovailoa and Smith continues to grow, and Mike McDaniel is finding the faith in him to use him more often than he has ever used a tight end. Smith is under contract next year but at the bargain rate of $4.6 million. He has no guarantees left, so offering him a new deal makes sense.
DL Calais Campbell
The Dolphins should be on their knees, begging Campbell to play another season for them. He has been an incredible surprise for the Dolphins and doesn't look close to being too old. Tempt him with a reasonable two-year deal and keep him alongside Zach Sieler.
DE Emmanuel Ogbah
Ogbah was released prior to the 2024 free agency period and then re-signed after the abrupt retirement of Shaq Barrett. He has played well this year and provides the Dolphins depth along the edge. He doesn't need to start but can still contribute on game days. Get him a one-year deal for around $2 million, and call it a day.
DL Benito Jones and Da'Shawn Hand
Both bring value to the Dolphins' defensive line and should be targeted for an extension as they will be FAs. Neither will be expensive, but Chris Grier needs to consider the continuity of the defensive front and depth.
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
Walker has taken over the starting job from David Long, who was released as a result. He is playing good football right now but is on a one-year deal. If the Dolphins can make it work, sign him to a two-year extension to provide depth or let him compete to start.