Dolphins Day 3 mock draft gives clear blueprint to keep reshaping franchise culture

The Miami Dolphins are not necessarily in a corner entering the third and final day of the 2025 NFL Draft. They can go in a lot of different directions, and if they can fill their remaining needs, they have a golden opportunity to improve the team.

Miami will have seven more selections in the final four rounds — one in Round 4, three in Round 5, and three in Round 6. General manager Chris Grier has said he is willing to move around if needed, and he already did in Round 2 to take Jonah Savaiinaea.

The Dolphins won't have to wait long to make their third pick in this year's draft and will be quite busy in Round 5. Here is what could happen by the time the draft concludes.

Round 4, Pick 116: Xavier Restrepo

The need at wide receiver isn't as glaring as corner, but Xavier Restrepo is one of those talents who is simply too hard to pass on. Many expected him to be off the boards on Day 2, but his slow Pro Day workouts have clearly hurt his stock. Restrepo is a reliable route-runner with great hands. The Dolphins don't need speed; they need football players.

Round 5, Pick 143: Cobee Bryant

Cobee Bryant falling to Round 5 is a perfect situation for the Dolphins, who will get a corner who should see plenty of opportunities in his rookie season. Bryant is developmental, but there is a lot to like about him.

Round 5, Pick 150: Logan Brown

Miami returns to the offensive line with another big tackle prospect. Logan Brown will have to clean up some of his gameplay, but he isn't expected to start immediately. After going through an NFL camp, he should show a lot of improvement between being drafted and the start of the season.

Round 5, Pick 155: Quinn Ewers

Miami is going to take a quarterback, and if Quinn Ewers is still on the board when the Dolphins make their final pick in Round 5, there is no reason not to take a flyer. Ewers was once considered one of the top prospects at his position.

Round 7, Pick 224: Nikko Reed

Expect the Dolphins to double down on corner. They need competition to push through camp. Nikko Reed has the potential to develop quickly and should make an early impact on special teams.

Round 7, Pick 231: Junior Tafuna

Miami still needs defensive tackle help, and chances are they will wait and add undrafted players on Sunday to round out their needs. It's a risky option given the lack of veteran players available as free agents. They should look to add another in the draft.

Round 7, Pick 253: Ollie Gordon III

Ollie Gordon III may go undrafted. If he does, expect him to land with the Dolphins, who showed interest in him just prior to the draft.