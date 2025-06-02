Dolphins draft pick is barely hanging on (and no one is talking about it)

As the Miami Dolphins work their way through OTAs and minicamp, with training camp just around the corner, it is never too early to start looking at the state of the roster. Specifically, there are some positions where the competition might just be too much for end-of-roster candidates.

One of those areas happens to be in the secondary. Miami added a handful of safeties to the mix this offseason, which might spell trouble for 2024 sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris.

The former Cal standout now faces a very difficult path forward if he is to make the roster in Miami, all thanks to the Dolphins overhauling the position.

The Dolphins could lose out on recent draft capital if Patrick McMorris doesn't make the roster

Sure, sixth-round picks are far from guarantees, but McMorris came into the league with some good qualities. As a physical player unafraid to get his hands dirty, the six-foot McMorris looked like a potential special teams star at the very least.

Now, he could wind up being cut by summer's end.

The Dolphins' likely starting safety duo will end up being a pair of 2025 free agent signings in Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis, who came over from the Detroit Lions and New York Jets, respectively.

Miami also added Dante Trader Jr. out of Maryland, this year, in the fifth round before also signing undrafted free agent John Saunders Jr. out of Ole Miss.

McMorris also has to contend with Jordan Colbert and Elijah Campbell in that safety room.

At the moment, McMorris could realistically be no. 5 or 6 on the safety depth chart. That's dangerous territory, considering teams probably won't end up carrying that many safeties (four is typical).

If McMorris has himself a strong summer, maybe he sticks around as a reserve. But, Miami spent money on two free agent starters and invested draft capital in Trader, so McMorris now has his back against a wall.