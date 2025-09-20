Dolphins fans are blaming the wrong guy after yet another defensive disaster

Miami Dolphins fans are looking at Anthony Weaver and wondering why he has a job, let alone carrying the stigma of being the team's interim head coach if Mike McDaniel gets fired.

Weaver's defense has been atrocious this year. Three games into the season, and not one part of his unit is clicking the way everyone had expected. While fans are calling for Weaver to go, they may want to look at the person who is more responsible.

The anger from fans is expected and justified, but it is misdirected if it is landing on Weaver.

Anthony Weaver's defensive failures are a direct reflection of mistakes made by Dolphins GM Chris Grier

Grier decided to get cheap this offseason. A year removed from giving Jalen Ramsey more money for no reason, Grier felt the need to trade him. Now, the Dolphins are paying for not fixing the defensive concerns.

With Miami releasing Kendall Fuller and waiting to trade Ramsey until late July, there were no quality cornerbacks on the market to add to the roster. As a result, Grier's decision not to address the position in free agency stung the defense hard.

Add the questions about the safety unit and the reliance on youth along the defensive line, Weaver was given a bunch of scraps to make a five-star dinner. That wasn't going to work.

Weaver is an easy person to point a finger at, and it isn't like the Miami offense has been giving him a lot of time or field position. There is still time to turn the season around. Still, it isn't going to happen because Miami's defense isn't talented enough on the backend to stop opposing offenses consistently and to give the offense time to build leads.

Dolphins fans knew this would be a big problem entering the season, and so long as opposing offenses can give their quarterbacks time in the pocket, they will pick Weaver's defense apart. That isn't his fault, it's Grier's.

