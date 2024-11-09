Dolphins land perfect Chop Robinson partner in 2025 NFL mock draft
By Brian Miller
The 2025 NFL Draft is going to be very interesting for the Miami Dolphins. They believe they can still make the playoffs despite being 2-6. With nine games left in the season and three of four on the road to close it out, it's not going to be easy.
Currently, the Dolphins would draft in the top 10 if the season ended now, but if fans know anything about this team, they know Miami will win enough games to finish 7-10 and draft around 15th.
In our last mock draft, we had Miami drafting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. If the Dolphins finish the season with closer to seven wins, Graham won't be an option, as he is likely going in the top 5-7 range. Miami has seven draft picks currently.
Here is what they may do with their first four picks of the draft.
Dolphins load up on defensive talent in 2025 NFL mock draft
Round 1 (8): Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia
There comes a time when you realize that Chris Grier likes certain positions more than others. Drafting a defensive tackle makes sense, but with Graham off the board, defensive end should be a priority. Jaelan Phillips has struggled to stay healthy, and Bradley Chubb may not be around when 2025 rolls around.
The Dolphins invested in Chop Robinson, who got his first career sack against the Buffalo Bills last week. Robinson may look good, but the Dolphins need more than what he can deliver right now. Williams is a solid addition with a fast motor and instincts off the ball. It would be a good bookend with Williams and Robinson and give Miami the Phillips insurance they need.
Round 2 (41): Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
Miami could easily go cornerback or safety here, but it might not line up well for either position without reaching. Stutsman is another instinctive linebacker with good vision and power. He tackles well and moves around with his head on a swivel.
Miami needs better play from the inside linebacker position, and Stutsman could be another Andrew Van Ginkel type, a player who gravitates toward the ball and will meet the ball carrier instead of waiting for them to come to him.
Round 3 (98): DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson
Capehart would be a nice steal for the Dolphins in Round 3, considering they won't pick until the compensatory selections at the end. Capehart could find himself being taken a lot earlier, but right now, he remains a third-round prospect.
Clearly, the Dolphins need to improve up front, and if they back Calais Campbell for another year, fans should be all for it. Capehart would learn a lot and should slide into the rotation rather quickly, making an impact in his first season.
Round 3 (99): Jaeden Roberts, G, Alabama
The Dolphins need to fix their guard position. They could, not that fans want to hear it, re-sign Liam Eichenberg and run it back with him and Robert Jones, but the Dolphins need to get better along the interior. Roberts would be a safe pick late in Round 3, as he comes from a top college and plays against many talented, NFL-ready players.
Miami tends to take a lot of risks when it comes to drafting offensive linemen, but this wouldn't be one.