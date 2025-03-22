Dolphins officially lose a fan favorite in a move that had become inevitable

The Miami Dolphins made a great free-agent signing to add to their wide receiver unit, but they also lost one.

When the Dolphins added Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, it was heralded as a smart move by Chris Grier to give his wide receiver unit a better chance at succeeding. It also signaled an end to another receiver making the roster in 2025.

River Cracraft did everything the Dolphins asked of him, but unfortunately, they didn't close a deal to bring him back for a fourth season, and he is now a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Cracraft signed a deal on Friday with Seattle and will provide depth and competition to a unit that recently swapped DK Metcalf for Cooper Kupp. While Miami could have brought Cracraft back, it made more sense, sadly, to let him go.

Letting River Cracraft go makes sense for the Miami Dolphins

In his three seasons with Miami, Cracraft was a fantastic route runner who showed great hands. Reliable and consistent, Cracraft was everything you would want in a slot receiver, but he also had a big problem.

He couldn't stay healthy.

Despite his abilities and locker room presence, Cracraft couldn't stay on the field for the Dolphins. He was limited to just eight games last year after suffering an injury in the preseason. He missed seven games in 2023.

With the emergence of Malik Washington and the addition of Westbrook-Ikhine, it's probably a good thing for Cracraft that he wasn't re-signed. In Seattle, he will have a shot to make the roster.

How Cracraft developed a fanbase in Miami is amazing, given the amount of playing time, but when he was on the field, it was noticeable. He played in only 29 games for the Dolphins, posting just 25 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

