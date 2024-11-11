Dolphins make surprising move by releasing defensive tackle ahead of MNF
By Brian Miller
Given the current Miami Dolphins' roster situation, it is a bit surprising they would choose to release a defensive tackle instead of another position. Miami did just that, likely to make room for the returning River Cracraft.
Cracraft coming back is a big deal for the Dolphins. He hasn't played since getting hurt in the preseason. While he hasn't statistically lit it up, his route-running is something teams have to account for. The Dolphins have specific packages that target the shifty wideout. More importantly, Cracraft has the trust of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, something Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't fully have yet.
The Dolphins will need Cracraft if Tyreek Hill is unable to go on Monday Night Football.
Miami has created a roster spot for Cracraft, but in a surprising way.
Dolphins waive defensive tackle Brandon Pili ahead of Monday Night Football
The Dolphins announced they have waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili in a move that seems to indicate Cracraft will be activated to the 53-man roster and play Monday night. We knew there would be a corresponding move this week, as Cracraft was trending toward playing.
Head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Cracraft's situation and said the team was "handling some roster stuff, so it's kind of compounding but we feel very good about where he is at." McDaniel added, "I think he is ready to play, so managing the roster will kind of dictate that but there's a chance, for sure."
That "roster move" seems to be Pili. The Dolphins may bring him back to the practice squad. He has shown growth from year to year, so other teams may show interest, especially if they need defensive tackle depth.
Monday night is as close to a playoff game as the Dolphins can be in. Winning out over the last nine games will guarantee the Dolphins an 11-win season, which should be good enough to sneak into a wild-card spot. A loss would not eliminate the Dolphins, but 10 wins may not be enough this year, and there would be no room for error over the final eight games.