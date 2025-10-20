The Miami Dolphins, sitting at 1-6, are not going to resurrect their season. No matter what changes are made on the team, or how hard we hope and pray, we've been given zero evidence that things are going to get any better.

Simply put, this team is a mess -- from ownership down to the players on the field -- and it's time to start making some tough roster decisions to grease the wheels of change.

Mike McDaniel spoke about the changes that might be coming this week. After the embarrassing loss to the Browns, the head coach said that if they needed to change things up, they would. That should have happened weeks ago.

If they want to change things, they can start by keeping their star players off the field until they can facilitate a trade out of the organization.

Dolphins have no choice but to make some tough changes after Week 7 loss

There is no reason to keep this roster intact. It's over -- done -- and the only thing Miami can do now is look toward 2026 with the hopes of a better outcome. The best way to start is to start trading players.

Jaelan Phillips has been discussed for weeks, and so has Bradley Chubb. Minkah Fitzpatrick would likely love a move that sends him as far away from South Florida as he can get, for a second time. The best players Miami has on offense, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane, probably wish they had a chance to get out.

Those are not the only ones Miami needs to consider moving, however. They are just the starting point.

Zach Wilson was a healthy scratch after being demoted to the emergency third quarterback. There are teams in need of quarterback help. He isn't an answer in Miami and won't be somewhere else, but with Quinn Ewers now holding onto the backup job, there is no need for Wilson to remain on the roster.

During this past offseason, the Dolphins made what many thought was a brilliant move: they signed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The former Titans WR probably wishes he were back in Tennessee. The Dolphins have hardly used him, and that has drawn the ire of fans who expected him to play a much larger role, especially after the loss of Tyreek Hill.

He, too, should be on the availability block if we are being honest. The Dolphins have until November 4th to make a move. Next week, they will play in Atlanta, and it isn't looking like a game that will fall in their favor.

Keeping those players out of the lineup is smart. It sends a message to the rest of the NFL that the phone is ready to be picked up. The best the Dolphins can do is make moves to help a future head coach instead of wasting the money and talent on a coach who has one foot out the door.