Dolphins must avoid the temptation to add fan-favorite prospect at No. 13

Miami Dolphins fans are drooling over the prospect of drafting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, but history should give us a clear indication of what they won't do.

It was a surprise when the Dolphins drafted another Penn State tight end, Mike Gesicki. Despite using a second-round pick on him, they still drafted Durham Smythe the following day.

This year, Warren is a likely top-10 selection, and fans have refocused their attention on names like Mason Taylor and Elijah Arroyo.

Currently, the roster isn't horrible at the position. Jonnu Smith will return for a second season after posting one of the best seasons in his entire career with Miami last year. The Dolphins remain high on Julian Hill despite the ebbs and flows of his play.

Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel hope Hayden Rucci continues to develop, as well as Tanner Conner. Miami lacked a tight end who could block well, but it addressed that concern with free-agent signing Pharaoh Brown.

Dolphins could use another tight end, but not at the expense of other roster needs

It would be rather shocking to see Grier, in what could be a critical season for his future, use a draft pick for a tight end on Days 1 or 2. The Dolphins have much bigger needs on the roster, and luxury is not something that will play into the equation.

If Warren falls to the 13th overall pick, the Dolphins should not consider drafting him, but instead, field calls to trade the pick. Perhaps they could use the additional draft capital to improve their tight-end depth later on.

Drafting a tight end early would be a luxury, but the Dolphins have far too many other areas of need to prioritize early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

