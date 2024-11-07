3 Dolphins who survived the trade deadline, but are still on thin ice
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins stood pat at the NFL trade deadline. They may have tried to make moves, but nothing came to fruition.
Despite not making any deadline-day deals, several players remain question marks for the rest of the season and heading into 2025. The future for these players is still a question, and just because they were not traded, it doesn't mean they are in Miami's future.
Which players still face an uncertain future with the Dolphins after the trade deadline?
Jevon Holland, S
No one stands out more in this case than safety Jevon Holland.
The Dolphins should've traded the veteran safety, who is a free agent in the offseason. Maybe the Dolphins tried but couldn't get the compensation they wanted, or perhaps no team was interested, given his injury history.
Holland remains an interesting player to keep an eye on. On one hand, he is a quality starting safety who makes the Dolphins better, but he is going to command a big paycheck in March and could be playing his final season in Miami.
If Holland leaves in free agency, the Dolphins will likely not get a compensatory pick for losing him, given their potential free agency involvement.
Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, RBs
Jeff Wilson Jr. will play out the rest of the 2024 season, but Dolphins fans shouldn't expect to see him on the field barring injuries. Wilson will stay inactive each week as the Dolphins try to turn the season around.
Wilson would have been a smart option to trade away. It would not signify that the team was throwing in the towel, but instead shed some weight on the roster while getting something in return. It would have also done Wilson the favor of potentially playing. Regardless, it would be surprising if he made the roster next season or signed with the Dolphins at all. Wilson will be a free agent after the season, and if he wants to play, he will need to look elsewhere.
The chances of Raheem Mostert being traded were thin at best, but of the two, he may have been easier to move. The fact that he is on the roster after the deadline indicates that the Dolphins believe they can turn the season around.
Trading Mostert would have allowed them to give promising rookie Jaylen Wright more playing time alongside De'Von Achane. Although Mostert is still in Miami, his long-term future remains uncertain.