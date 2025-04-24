Dolphins take a wild swing at Tua Tagovailoa insurance in final mock draft

The NFL Draft doesn't always go according to what the experts say. Teams get into their war rooms, and the draft starts to unfold, and suddenly, there is panic.

Over the years, the league has watched players like Aaron Rodgers drop like a rock in a river while guys like Zach Wilson fly off the board. This year, the Miami Dolphins have to comfortably sit at No. 13 and wait for the draft to unfold ahead of them.

Rumors and speculation are already casting wide nets over the top 10 picks in the draft, and while many still believe the draft will play out exactly as planned, new rumblings suggest teams may not be as set in stone on who they will take and that could lead to a fall no one expects.

In this mock, our final prediction, we look at what could happen should one specific player drop out of the top 10 and why he would be the biggest steal and surprise of the entire draft. Will this happen? I would not bet on it, but if it did, it could shake up the Dolphins' draft plans in a good way.

Dolphins land the biggest steal imaginable in final mock draft

Round 1 (13): Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

There isn't much more to say about Graham that hasn't been said. He is the best defensive lineman in this draft class and one of only a couple of players considered true "blue-chip" prospects. The chances of Graham falling out of the top 10 are minuscule, but it could happen.

In this mock, using two different mock simulators, Graham fell to 10. The keys here are the New York Jets at No. 7 (if he falls out of the top five), the San Francisco 49ers, and the Chicago Bears. All three teams could snag Graham, or another team could jump ahead of Miami. Graham lasting to 13 would be one of the most unexpected things to happen, and they should absolutely run to the podium to turn his name in.

While Graham may not fall, keep an eye on his teammate, Kenneth Grant, who is linked to the Dolphins at No. 13 and should be available.

Round 2 (48): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Don't throw your hands up just yet. There have been several draft "experts" who believe the Dolphins are going to use a second-to-fourth-round pick on a quarterback. Dart is climbing quickly and could be the second quarterback taken in this draft.

Yes, there are some who see him going before Shedeur Sanders. If Dart does fall to Round 2, the Dolphins may seriously consider what he brings to the table in a year that could be Tua Tagovailoa's last with the Dolphins.

Round 3 (98): Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

Strong fills a need and will compete for playing time from the start. A lot of this depends on what happens with Jalen Ramsey. If the Dolphins move him, cornerback becomes one of the biggest needs on the team, and chances are, they would explore using pick 13 to fill that hole. If Ramsey isn't traded, the Dolphins can afford to wait until Round 3.

Round 4 (116): Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia

Fairchild in the fourth is good value for the Dolphins. He fills a need at guard and will compete for playing time. The Dolphins need to improve along the offensive line, but looking at the make-up of the roster, Miami will likely disappoint many fans by turning to available free agents later in the offseason rather than spending a high draft pick on one.

Round 4 (135): Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

Moore fills a need and gives Miami more options at safety. Despite the overall look of the unit, the Dolphins don't need to invest early, not after creating bigger needs around the roster.

Round 5 (150): Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

The Dolphins can't go through the draft and not look at linebacker. It isn't a huge need, but finding a player who will get on the field and produce is important. Miami has gone through injuries at the position over the last few years, so having a bit more depth makes sense.

Round 5 (155): Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers

Believe it or not, barring the Ramsey situation, the Dolphins probably don't feel the need to double up on CB this year. We think they should, and Longerbeam is a guy who can be moved around the secondary. The Dolphins need to be aware that while they have a lot of players in the unit, none are outstanding beyond Ramsey.

Round 7 (224): Timothy McKay, G, North Carolina State

Another guard isn't a bad thing. McKay has pro-level qualities that need to be coached up, and Butch Barry should be able to do that. He adds depth to the roster, but again, they could easily look at the free-agency market in June rather than spend another selection on a guy who likely sits most of the year.

Round 7 (231): Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

The Dolphins visited Gordon on a Top 30 visit, and it seems they like what they have seen on tape.

Round 7 (253): Oronde Gadsden II, TE/WR, Syracuse

Gadsden is an interesting prospect who has seen his stock fall from a mid-third to a potential non-drafted prospect. His biggest issue is that he can't block well, and that limits his use as a tight end in this system. That being said, he excels in the slot as a wide receiver, and the Dolphins need the help.

More Dolphins News and Analysis