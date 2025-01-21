5 dream first-round candidates Dolphins must target in 2025 NFL Draft

When the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around in April, the Miami Dolphins will pick in the 13th overall spot, provided they don't trade up or down.

General manager Chris Grier did well with his first-round pick in 2024. Chop Robinson made an impact in his rookie season, but beyond the talented pass-rusher, you have to drop to Day 3 and the Malik Washington selection. The rest of the draft class either didn't play or was a part-time player like Jaylen Wright.

Miami could have as many as 10 draft picks to make come April, and while the focus will be hitting on as many of those selections as possible, it's No. 13 that will be under the microscope.

The Dolphins have plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, so it shouldn't be difficult to land a player who can contribute immediately. Here is a look at the potential prospects who could fall to the Dolphins.

Potential first-round targets for Dolphins to fix a position of need in NFL Draft

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Most of the experts believe Mason Graham is the best interior defensive lineman in this year's draft, but there is not a huge difference between him and his Michigan teammate, Kenneth Grant. Grant would be an excellent addition to the Dolphins' roster, giving them stability on the defensive front.

Grant and Zach Sieler would be a tough duo upfront. Both can react to the run quickly and collapse the pocket. With Grant, the Dolphins' defense would improve, and he would take pressure off the linebackers, allowing them to react quicker to the holes.

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia, and Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Malik Starks and Nick Emmanwori are the top two safeties in this year's draft, and both are expected to be on the board when the Dolphins pick at 13. For most of the 2024 collegiate season, Starks was considered the best, but Emmanwori has proven he deserves to be considered as well.

It should be noted that while Starks may be slightly ahead of Emmanwori, the latter has the school in his favor. Grier's son Landon has been in South Carolina. Grier drafted Cam Smith two seasons ago after seeing him play for the Gamecocks. Could he go back to the school again? It's possible.

Will Campbell, T, LSU, and Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is a top-15 prospect, but he is more of a tackle than a guard, and the Dolphins need a guard. Miami could move him to guard for a year or two, and then he would eventually replace Austin Jackson. However, fans won't like the reach if he can't transition well enough and early enough.

Instead, the Dolphins could look to Tyler Booker, who is the best guard prospect in this year's class. The Alabama lineman may be as close to can't-miss as you can get. He is a pancake blocker who can manhandle quick-twitch defenders and power rushers. Booker would be an incredible draft pick, but will Grier actually use a top-15 pick on a guard? He should if he wants his offensive line fixed.

