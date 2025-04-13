Ex-Dolphins QB sets an amazing example for his former team

The Miami Dolphins can learn a thing or two about how to handle disgruntled players from a former draft pick who has amounted to little more than nothing since leaving the NFL.

Josh Heupel was drafted in the sixth round by the Dolphins in 2001, but he did nothing better than achieve fourth-string status with the team. In 2002, he joined the Green Bay Packers, but his time didn't last long, and he eventually left the league without ever taking a single snap.

Heupel has gone on to coach, and he has been in the news recently. He has made it clear he won't tolerate individualism within his program at the University of Tennessee. Heupel is being lauded for his decision on how to handle former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Iamaleava was being paid $2 million in NIL, but he wanted more. He threatened to quit the Volunteers if he didn't get a $2 million bump to $4 million before next season. Heupel wasn't having any of it, so he just got rid of his quarterback.

Miami Dolphins could learn from the recent actions of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel

The Dolphins don't put the same focus on their team. Clearly, there is a huge difference between the million-dollar NFL contracts and college-level NIL deals. The reality is, had Iamaleava been worth the extra money, Tennessee probably would have given it to him.

It's a big message that has sent waves around the NCAA, with Heupel being applauded for the way he handled the situation.

There will be plenty of dissection regarding the decision, and again, had the young quarterback been worth it, the Volunteers probably would have found a way to keep him at the school.



In Miami, the Dolphins still don't know what to do with their players.

They have huge issues with Tyreek Hill, who has been, once again, involved in an off-field incident, only months removed from quitting the team. Maybe Miami should take a page from a former quarterback they once drafted.