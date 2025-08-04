Ex-Dolphins captain praises Patrick Paul and torches Christian Wilkins rumors

Terron Armstead is officially a former NFL left tackle, but the Miami Dolphins welcomed him back to training camp this week, and like a proud father, Armstead was beaming.

Patrick Paul spent his first season in the league sitting behind the potential Hall of Fame lineman. Armstead spent his last season in the NFL teaching what he learned to the second-round draft pick. Paul didn't get a lot of playing time in 2024, but what he took away from Armstead is priceless.

Paul has been a standout in training camp through the first two weeks. He is going up against guys like Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips; he is keeping every defender at bay during 1-on-1 drills and team drills. To say the least, Paul is showing exceptional talent.

Former Miami Dolphins captain Terron Armstead doesn't understand the problems with Christian Wilkins that have hit the rumor mill

Armstead stood on the sidelines of Dolphins practice this week, smiling from ear to ear after every win Paul made at the line, but a former Miami defender is getting, well, defended by Armstead. Wilkins was surprisingly released by the Las Vegas Raiders. There have been several theories or stories as to why. Armstead isn't buying it.

The Raiders' cutting ties with Wilkins sent shockwaves through the league. Everything from Wilkins' rehab habits to offensive behavior in the locker room has been spread around. "I call BS on this," said Armstead recently. "I don't know the fact, but I do know the person. His work ethic is 1,000 percent every day."

Armstead would go on to say that releasing him for allegedly "kissing a teammate on the head" is not a reason to cut a player. That has been a point of contention around the league. Some believe the Raiders viewed this as an opportunity to recoup over $30 million in guaranteed money. Wilkins has requested help from the NFLPA.

Whatever reasons the Raiders had for letting Wilkins go will only benefit another team, eventually. Wilkins has a lot of fun playing football, and he takes shots when he can.

On the field, Dolphins fans know he is a trash-talking tackle, but off the field, he continuously brought laughter to the locker room. He may not have many people stepping up for him, but he has Armstead.

It's not clear what Armstead's future holds now that he is retired, but many Dolphins fans would love to see him turn to coaching. If what he handed down to Paul is an indication of what they can do, Miami should get him on staff and utilize his expertise.

