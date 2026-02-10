Former Dolphins draft pick gets one last chance to save his football career

The Miami Dolphins, well, at least Chris Grier, thought very highly of wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Ez-E, as he was called, didn't make the impact fans and the Dolphins had hoped for.

Ezukanma spent just three seasons with the Dolphins before they gave up on him in 2025. A stacked wide receiver unit, coupled with Ezukanma's inability to develop, contributed to his release. A stellar practice player, the Dolphins couldn't wait any longer. Now he is getting another chance.

Defenders signed wide receiver Erik Ezukanma & offensive tackle Trey Wedig, per the wire.



Ezukanma was a 2x All-Big 12 selection at Texas Tech (2020, 21) and was taken by the Miami #Dolphins in the 4th round of the 2022 #NFL Draft. He spent 3 full seasons in Miami.



— Aidan Burke (@UFLCenter) February 8, 2026

Former Miami Dolphins WR Erik Ezukanma's path back to the NFL might be too much

Ezukanma is hanging on to his hopes and dreams, but how much longer will he be able to continue? The UFL might be his best, if not only, chance to continue his NFL dreams.

A highly touted prospect entering the draft, the receiver couldn't take advantage of other receivers' misfortunes. When given the chance to progress, Ezukanma couldn't produce. In his three seasons with the Dolphins, he managed just one catch for three yards on four targets. He ran five times for 22 yards.

It was clear that he wasn't going to get the looks. The 2022 draft yielded just four picks for Grier, who traded most of them away for Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins took Channing Tindall, Cameron Goode, and Skylar Thompson. A year later, Grier selected cornerback Cam Smith in the second round.

Smith, like Ezukanma, is hoping a stint in the UFL will help draw interest from an NFL team. Both players sat out the 2025 season. Grier's tendency to draft mid-round receivers is well-documented.

Since 2016, the Dolphins have drafted Leonte Carroo (round 3), Jakeem Grant (round six), Isaiah Ford (round 7), Elijah Higgins (round 6), Malik Washington (round 6), and Tahj Washington (round 7).

It will be interesting to see what Jon-Eric Sullivan will do with the position this year. The Dolphins will move on from Tyreek Hill and probably release Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as well.

Like most of the Dolphins' roster, there aren't many positions that don't need overhauls. Miami wasted too many draft picks on players with potential but ultimately failed to develop. If there is one thing about Ezukanma, he was a great player to root for.

Ez-E was often a training camp fan favorite. Hopefully, his stint in the UFL will get him back on an NFL field.