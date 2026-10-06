Former Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's NFL return could be rapidly approaching

The Miami Dolphins could use a burner at wide receiver, but Tyreek Hill isn't that guy. The former star wideout has been itching to return to the field after destroying his knee in Week 4 of the 2025 season.

Throughout the offseason, Hill was reportedly moving in the right direction, but his recovery was far slower than he is on the field. At one point, Hill said that he had no power in his surgically repaired leg, but that apparently has changed, and if his agent is correct, he could sign with a new team soon.

Developing: Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he plans to begin negotiating a deal for his veteran wide receiver with multiple teams today.



One of those teams is the Chiefs, who have maintained contact with Hill.



“I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team… pic.twitter.com/RBn7ju28Ku — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

Tyreek Hill is getting close to taking his next post-Miami Dolphins steps

His injury has been well documented, but the question has been whether he would return this season. The next question was where he would actually land. Drew Rosenhaus's message isn't specific, but it does name the one team so many have penciled him in to join.

The Chiefs have always been the most logical team for Hill. The WR has hinted at it and even worked out in K.C. this offseason during his rehabilitation. It would make sense for the Chiefs as well.

In Week 4, the Chiefs lost WR Tyquan Thornton to a broken ankle. He will miss the rest of the regular season at least, leaving Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy as the top receivers on the team, but they still lack the full trust of Patrick Mahomes. This is where Hill would come in.

The two former teammates still have an unquestioned bond on the field. Mahomes knows what Hill can do, and Hill knows what Mahomes expects from his WR unit.

If Hill were to join the Chiefs, who have a bye in Week 5, he might not hit the ground running. Hill, at this point, is an insurance policy that needs its own insurance policy. He would make the 4-0 Chiefs better, but there are big questions surrounding his knee rehab.

It has been a bit surprising that Hill's name has been quiet over the first month of the season, but teams are finding an early-season need for WR help as players have gone down. Still, with all the other teams potentially looking for help, the Chiefs make the most sense for Hill, and vice versa.

Of course, on the other hand, this could be Rosenhaus talking out of the other side of his mouth. The agent has made a career of stating things simply to drum up interest in his client. That doesn't mean Hill is healthy enough or ready to get back to football.