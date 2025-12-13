Former NFL QB nails why Dolphins' recent surge isn't a flash in the pan

When an NFL offense is firing on all cylinders, it looks like poetry in motion. That's exactly what the Miami Dolphins' running game has looked like as they've rattled off four consecutive wins.

Head coach Mike McDaniel is flexing his schematic chops, with the ideal catalyst to make it all go in superstar tailback De'Von Achane. Week 15's matchup with the Steelers in Pittsburgh will be the biggest test the Fins have faced. We'll see how real their winning streak is after being up on some lesser competition.

What a Monday Night Football matchup it ought to be, indeed. Although Miami will have a leg up now that the Steelers will be without T.J. Watt on defense, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky did a phenomenal breakdown of why the Dolphins' offense is absolutely dominating in recent weeks — regardless of who's lined up across from them.

Dan Orlovsky breaks down how the Miami Dolphins have built a sustainable winning formula

The setup for Orlovsky's segment is excellent, and make no mistake, it's an ominous sign for the Steelers. They're getting gashed time and again on the ground, yielding an NFL-high 112 first downs versus the run.

No rushing attack looks better than Miami's right now. Orlovsky explains why in specific detail. Sadly, the film footage of what Orlovsky is discussing wasn't aired, but you can see his thoughts below.

While he does credit McDaniel's creativity and play design, Orlovsky heaps praise on Aaron Brewer, whom he names as the best center in the game:

"Aaron Brewer and his athleticism are the storyline. Watch him get out into space [...] they've got the most athletic center in football right now, and this is a run game that has the chance to go for over 200 yards against that Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Mike McDaniel has completely recreated the identity of this offense, and the Steelers' defense has consistently struggled to defend the run."

The @MiamiDolphins have a top 5 run game

They have the best center in football

They have the most creative run game in ball right now

They have reinvented the offense

They can win in the cold now



MNF#nfllive pic.twitter.com/XGnQURCkLd — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 12, 2025

Orlovsky also quite accurately labeled Achane as "a walking first down." Over the last four games, that is almost true in the literal sense, as he's averaged 7.2 yards per carry en route to 520 yards.

Whether it's putting another halfback on the field alongside Achane, deploying Daniel Brunskill as the sixth offensive lineman, getting tight ends involved in the blocking scheme, or even incorporating fullback Alec Ingold with more frequency, McDaniel is indeed pulling out all the stops to raging success.

All of this sure does take the burden off polarizing Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He's thrown for under 200 yards in each of the team's last four victories.

One wonders if McDaniel stays up late at night, wondering what his offense might be like with a more athletic QB who could be incorporated on designed runs. Not that NFL offenses generally want to lean a lot on that, lest the QB take more punishment than necessary, but having that as a wrinkle could be the next evolution of McDaniel's system if Tua isn't for long in Miami.

Tua's contract alone almost guarantees he'll be under center for the Fins in 2026. However, if Miami moves off of him at the end of next season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see McDaniel set his sights on a more dual-threat field general who's still a capable passer, and tailoring his offense to those strengths.

The bottom line is, regardless of who the Dolphins' quarterback of the long-term future is, as long as McDaniel keeps schematically cooking, has Brewer at center, and Achane in the backfield, it may not matter.

For now, though, the focus is on Monday night.