Highlights from Tua Tagovailoa's first practice back should give Dolphins fans hope
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are preparing for a game against the Arizona Cardinals and are doing so with Tua Tagovailoa back on the practice field. For the first time since Week 2, the Dolphins quarterback is throwing the football with his teammates.
Tua was brought back to the roster on Monday following his five-week stint on injured reserve, thanks to their bye week. He is practicing for the first time, and he is expected to play this weekend.
Dolphins fans should be thrilled that Tua is back on the field. Miami has looked nothing like the team it was last year, and the biggest reason is the Dolphins didn't have the right quarterback to run the offense without Tagovailoa.
Now, we have our first video of those sessions, courtesy of WPBF Channel 25.
Tua Tagovailoa's return will have fans believing in the Dolphins again
This is great to see, and it might just be our eyes, but it looks as though he is showing a little bit of an attitude with some of his throws. He has a more determined look on his face. The good news is he is also having a bit of fun in the clip.
The offense has to be thrilled with his return, and no one more so than Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts was a rock-bottom low for both players, who had one catch on two targets each. That is not likely going to be the case when Tua comes back, and it would surprise no one if his first pass is a deep post to Hill.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, and it seems like forever since the Dolphins had a traditional early kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium. You can bet the crowd will be crazy when Tua runs onto the field for the first time. The Dolphins have a lot of work to do to turn their season around, but it is starting to feel like there is a chance of it actually happening.