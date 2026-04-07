Insider mock draft gifts Dolphins two blue-chip stars who crash down the board

The Miami Dolphins could flip the fortunes of their franchise in the 2026 NFL Draft, and that's no more evident than in the utopian vision one mock draft expert has for new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and Co.

Courtesy of the Jaylen Waddle-Broncos trade and the prior regime's unraveling, Miami owns the 11th and 30th overall picks in the first round. It's conceivable that the Fins try to replace Waddle as their WR1 with that initial selection. What happens after that is anyone's guess. Holes abound across the roster.

Phin Phanatics, buckle up for this one. This ESPN insider bases his mocks on the considerable intel he gathers throughout the league from myriad sources.

Peter Schrager's mock draft for ESPN is beyond Miami Dolphins fans' wildest dreams

If ESPN's Peter Schrager is known for anything, it's bang-on Super Bowl matchup predictions right before each season, and being plugged in as anyone regarding NFL Draft buzz.

Schrager only does two mock drafts per year. One toward the beginning of April, and one the week before the draft kicks off. His first 2026 mock just dropped, and holy moly, do the Dolphins ever emerge as massive winners.

Could I interest y'all in Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 11, followed by Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman near the end of Round 1? Here's the relevant bulk of what Schrager had to say about both of the prospective Dolphins cornerstones:

"With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle gone, and the sizable investment under center in Malik Willis, the Dolphins have to address the WR room. New coach Jeff Hafley (who coached with Ryan Day in San Francisco and at Ohio State) and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan have countless contacts at Ohio State, and the whole program raves about Tate. [...] [Thieneman is] much more than just that 4.35 speed. His film reveals a versatile player who can cover, tackle and lead a defense. It's a new era in Miami, and Jeff Hafley has expertise in coaching up defensive backs."

One of the big plot twists in Schrager's mock is Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson edging out Tate as the first pass-catcher off the board. Schrager has Tyson going No. 9 to Kansas City.

If we just go off the consensus big board, Tate is rated as the eighth overall prospect, and Thieneman checks in at 18th. Their most-mocked destinations are as follows: Tate to the Browns at No. 6, and Thieneman to the Cowboys with the 12th pick.

Thieneman is a logical long-term replacement for Minkah Fitzpatrick, whom the Dolphins dumped off to the AFC East rival Jets for a seventh-round pick this offseason. Schrager is most definitely correct to say that Miami is in dire need of playmakers to help out Malik Willis. It's very possible Tate emerges as the best receiver in this class.

Were I in Sullivan's seat, I'd strongly consider Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at Pick 11, and spend one or two of the Fins' five Day 2 picks at wide receiver. Having said that, this is a scenario where a prospect of Tate's caliber at that position is too good to pass up.

Couldn't love this first round more for Miami, yet it's also a bit of a stretch to believe both Tate and Thieneman could free-fall to this degree on draft night.

Then again, who am I to doubt the man who's as well-connected to NFL talent evaluators as anyone in the industry?