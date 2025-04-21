Insider reveals player the Dolphins are most likely to take at No. 13

At some point on Thursday night when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off, someone will walk across the stage to Commissioner Roger Goodell, with the Miami Dolphins logo behind him.

The Dolphins will make a selection in round one of the draft, the only question is where will they ultimately pick? There hasn't been much chatter about the Dolphins moving up or down this year, and given the needs on the roster, they could field offers to move a few spots down from 13 and still make an impactful draft pick.

This year, it's anyone's guess which direction the Dolphins will take. Cornerback, defensive tackle, maybe guard? On the national networks, everyone has an opinion, and many see the Dolphins taking a cornerback or an offensive lineman.

Over on Sports Illustrated, NFL insider Albert Breer is hearing something else from his sources around the league. Citing chatter from other teams, Breer is hearing the name Kenneth Grant of Michigan.

Kenneth Grant makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins in round one of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Grant could very well be the top DT in this year's class if not for teammate Mason Graham, who is expected to be taken in the top 10 of round one. Grant is a big football player who plays with a lot of power off the snap and would be an every-down defensive tackle to play next to Zach Sieler.

The Dolphins' need at DT is clear, with Sieler being the only one of four on the roster currently with any real experience at the position. Drafting Grant would be smart, but the Dolphins should consider moving down to take him, as 13 is considered a bit high.

The leading position, however, does seem to be cornerback. The Dolphins are in the process of finding a trade partner for Jalen Ramsey and if that happens, the secondary will be void of starting experience on the boundary leaving the Dolphins will big problems, likely bigger than finding a defensive tackle.

Miami is in this position because Grier was unable to manage his roster properly, and he let the cap get out of control. Now, he has big decisions to make that will have lasting roster implications.