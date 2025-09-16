It sure feels like Mike McDaniel is coaching for his Dolphins job on TNF

There comes a time when you have to realize that what you hoped to become a reality isn't going to happen. For Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, that time has come. There is no future for Mike McDaniel in Miami.

The Dolphins will play the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park this Thursday night. It's a short week, but with the way this team is coached, they could have had the entire offseason to prepare for it and still not play well. Is there a chance Miami can upset the 12.5-point favored Bills? Absolutely! Will they? Absolutely not.

What's more likely to happen is that McDaniel will be out of a job long before their bye week.

It's time for the Dolphins to move on from Mike McDaniel

An 0-3 start for this team is insurmountable. McDaniel lacks the coaching ability to unite his team and halt the decline in locker room morale. This week makes a lot of sense for McDaniel, Anthony Weaver, and even Stephen Ross. Let him go.

Miami would likely promote Weaver to the head coaching job. Despite Weaver's defense being quite horrible this year, he would have 14 games to prove he is head coach material. If the Dolphins somehow turn it around to at least put up a fight, Weaver may get a real interview to keep the job full-time. If not, Ross will know that he needs to go elsewhere.

Another reason this week is best is that the Dolphins will have 10 days to get ready for the New York Jets in Week 4. That would give Weaver time to adjust, get his coaches on the same page, and assign offensive play-calling duties.

For McDaniel, it's a win as well. He has to know that his time in Miami is coming to an end. He looked dejected in his post-game press conference, and he called out coaches and players in the process —something he has never done previously.

Everything in Miami is falling apart, but fans knew this was inevitable. They just didn't realize it would take place so soon. The Dolphins will win a few games along the way, but there won't be enough victories to save McDaniel's job.

It's time to move on. This week is better than any other.

