Jack Jones drops brutal truth about what Dolphins must fix to win

The secondary of the Miami Dolphins doesn't look much like many expected when the 2025 season began back in March. New faces dot the unit, and now, they shoulder the prospect of the team's successes and failures.

Storm Duck is out, Kendall Fuller was released, and Jalen Ramsey is making plays to win games for the Steelers. The Dolphins, on the other hand, are hoping the changes that have been made will pay off. Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas have been around long enough to know what it takes to win in the NFL, but now they are the two responsible for making that happen.

Jack Jones says he and Rasul Douglas are get-the-ball guys. They form the starting CB combo now with Storm Duck out. pic.twitter.com/FnRceyBaFV — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 11, 2025

Miami Dolphins will lean heavily on former rivals' cornerback castoffs to win in 2025

Jones was a draft pick of the New England Patriots. Douglas is a former member of the Buffalo Bills. Both are now starting for the Dolphins, and neither was in Miami until after training camp began.

Jones knows what the Dolphins need to do. They need to create turnovers. He says that he and Douglas are "Get the ball guys." They need to be. Miami is going to struggle to create turnovers this year, but the two new starters on the boundary have the right mindset to make it happen.

Much of what the Dolphins are hoping to hide in the secondary is predicated on getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Miami's front seven could be elite this year despite a poor showing in week one.

If the Dolphins can create pressure, it will make the jobs of Douglas and Jones easier. Miami hasn't had that kind of confidence in corners since Xavien Howard was at the pinnacle of his time with the Dolphins and Ramsey was lining up across from him.

Most fans and media believe there will be a drop off with Duck out for a couple of games, but he could return from injury to see his job taken by one of the two veterans, provided they can back up what Jones is talking about.

In Week 1, the Dolphins watched the secondary get exposed just as they thought would happen, but this week, there is a new vibe in the locker room and a confidence that was lacking for most of the offseason. It may not work all the time, but it only needs to work when necessary.

If Douglas and Jones can hold their own long enough for the front seven to make plays, they may get this all on track.

