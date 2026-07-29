Jacob Rodriguez's biggest strength was on full display in first Dolphins practice

When the Miami Dolphins drafted Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, it seemed like a pure value pick given the needs on the roster. With All-Pro Jordyn Brooks still on the roster (and now extended) and Tyrel Dodson having a solid year as his running mate, the linebacker spot seemed like one of the few positions without major questions.

While those questions remain as training camp kicks off, the young linebacker's first practice showcased the part of his game that made him one of the top players in college football a year ago.

According to Dolphins writer Travis Wingfield, Rodriguez flashed the elite playmaking ability that so few linebackers possess. "Jacob Rodriguez got his hands on two passes," Wingfield said on X. "Including a diving PBU on a pass from Ewers to Atwell over the middle. His range in coverage was on display."

Jacob Rodriguez immediately flashed his playmaking ability in his first Miami Dolphins training camp practice

Rodriguez made a name for himself at Texas Tech due to his incredible ability to make plays on the football. In his final season, he recorded four interceptions and a whopping seven forced fumbles. He also had six passes defensed, showing his ability to break on passes and prevent receptions in his area.

His range that Wingfield mentioned in his X post is also something that separates him from the incumbent starters, especially his range in coverage. For as good as Brooks has become as a run defender, he has never been more than an average cover player. Dodson has some more coverage chops, but he lacks the instincts and playmaking element that the dynamic rookie brings.

It may take some time, but Rodriguez's first impression could be foreshadowing his eventual role as the No. 2 backer next to Brooks to start the season. That would give the Dolphins the flexibility to potentially trade Dodson or have him as great depth alongside rookie Kyle Louis and veteran Willie Gay Jr.

Jeff Hafley has already spoken about Brooks' impact on the young linebacker as well, and it's a good sign that he is working with the veteran to get acclimated to the NFL as soon as possible. If he keeps playing the way he did on Day 1, we could be looking at a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in Miami.