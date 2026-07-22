Jeff Hafley's right-hand man could become a hot name if the Dolphins surprise

The 2026 season for the Miami Dolphins is all about the new. New faces, new expectations, and a new culture. Fans young and old have grown accustomed to the Chris Grier era and what that brought, but with a new general manager and a new head coach, it's unfamiliar territory for the vast majority.

And obviously, with a new regime comes a new coaching staff. But familiarity has been the theme for Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley, who have brought over a number of players and coaches with them from Green Bay. Among them is defensive coordinator Sean Duggan, who will be a coordinator for the first time at the NFL level.

If Duggan does well enough, though, he may not be a coordinator for long. Expectations are as low as they can be for the Dolphins this season, but if Duggan can turn heads when it comes to Miami's defense, it's not out of the realm of possibility that he gets discussed for HC positions next spring.

Sean Duggan named Miami Dolphins' assistant coach breakout candidate for 2026

With Jordyn Brooks finally receiving his extension, Duggan has his leading defender heading into the 2026 season. And the Dolphins' DC is going to need him.

This offseason, the media has had a field day roasting the Dolphins' expectations for the coming year, and for good reason. Miami is primarily depending on developing one-or two-year players, as well as veterans who signed for the minimum, all while the majority of its salary cap goes to players who are no longer here.

Guys like Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are generally the first to come to mind, but it's Miami's defense that, arguably, raises the most concern heading into the new season. Brooks and rookie Jacob Rodriguez will lead the Dolphins at linebacker, while Tyrel Dodson is still here for now. However, pass rush and the secondary are two of Miami's most glaring weaknesses. Chances are that other NFL teams will be able to score at will against the Dolphins' young group.

But if Duggan can prove the critics wrong and keep Miami's defense even remotely competent, other franchises are going to take notice. And that's what The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue is taking into consideration, as she named Duggan Miami's candidate for assistant coaches who could break out in 2026.

Rodrigue identified Duggan as one of Hafley's guys, as he was a defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Packers. The former also spent all of Hafley's four years at Boston College, coaching the linebackers and being promoted to co-defensive coordinator in their final year together with the Eagles.

Duggan and Hafley actually started working together even earlier than that, though, beginning in 2019 with the Ohio State Buckeyes. When Hafley left for Boston College, Duggan followed, and the two have been together ever since.

At 33 years old, Duggan is currently the youngest DC in the NFL and the third-youngest coordinator overall. If he were to receive a head coaching job next cycle, he'd likely be the youngest in that category too, with Buffalo's Joe Brady currently holding that title (36).

So while I agree with Rodrigue that "Duggan could get some attention if the defense exceeds expectations," I think attention is about all it would turn out to be. With a plethora of young players in a rebuild, it's going to be challenging enough for the Dolphins to put together some wins, let alone build the resumes of some assistant coaches.

Yet, a good majority would likely say that they like the direction the Dolphins are headed in. Wins may be few and far between this year, but if players are showing development, then the rest of the league will take notice. That goes double for Miami's defense, given the glaring holes.

So, while I wouldn't say it's a no for Duggan as far as HC vacancies go, I'd say not right now. Nevertheless, Hafley clearly trusts him, and if the duo works as well as Dolphins fans hope they can, it may not be long until Duggan sets out elsewhere as the leading man.