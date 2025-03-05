Jevon Holland NFL free agency landing spots: Dolphins' nightmare could come true

Jevon Holland has one week left with the Miami Dolphins before hitting free agency. The only question left is where he will sign.

The Dolphins can't afford him and have made no real effort to conceal it. Mike McDaniel said that Holland has earned his right to test the market. That is the nice way of saying, "Yeah, he isn't coming back." They will also have to replace him.

Holland will have his choice of where to play, and there has been speculation his next contract will fall in the $60 million range. That is good money for a player who never realized his full potential in Miami.

He is coming off his worst season with the Dolphins, but it will not hinder him from finding work because he simply has too much talent.

Where could Holland end up in free agency?

Potential landing spots for Dolphins free agent Jevon Holland

Buffalo Bills

This would be a slap in the face to the Dolphins.

Fans don't appreciate it when players leave to sign with another AFC East team. It's happened far too often to count, but joining the Bills would be the worst-case scenario for Miami, especially if he suddenly started playing like everyone expected. The Bills need safety help, but are they willing to pay big money for one? It's possible, given they have a history of paying big names in free agency.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos made the playoffs but couldn't get it together in the postseason to make a legitimate run. They have several areas to address, including safety. Denver will check many of Holland's free agency demands, including a coach who has had success and commands respect and an up-and-coming team that will compete.

Los Angeles Chargers

If you're an AFC West team not named the Kansas City Chiefs, you have one goal. The Chargers have the coach to tick off the Holland wishlist, and they are competitive. The Broncos and Chargers were bounced in Round 1 last year, so both teams could aim to find the missing piece in free agency.

Minnesota Vikings

Brian Flores was part of the Dolphins team that drafted Holland in 2021. He is also the defensive coordinator for the Vikings. Last year, he wasted no time helping bring Andrew Van Ginkel to Minnesota.

Van Ginkel proved the Dolphins wrong by becoming a Pro Bowler with the Vikings, and Holland could do the same.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens know how to use safeties, and if Holland is going to go anywhere and reach the ceiling he has yet to achieve, Baltimore makes sense. They are consistently among the best defenses in the NFL, but the question is, would they spend big money on a safety they didn't develop?

