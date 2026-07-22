Jordyn Brooks' extension could change everything for Dolphins rookie Kyle Louis

Let's get this out of the way at the start: Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks is an absolute DAWG who earned every penny of his newly minted three-year, $51.3 million contract extension. In 2025, he stuffed the stat sheet to the gills. A league-leading 183 tackles were the tip of the iceberg; Brooks added 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and one forced fumble with a recovery, paving the way to 1st Team All-Pro honors at season's end.

On the surface, what seems to be the problem? Well, it's simply that Brooks, who turns 29 during the season, is at the fuzzy age where it becomes dangerous to sign players to an extension. Further complicating matters is the fact that the Dolphins drafted their perceived linebackers of the future in April's draft, when they nabbed Jacob Rodriguez in the second round and Kyle Louis in the fourth.

Now, Brooks' deal will overlap with the rookie deals of Rodriguez and Louis. In an era that has shifted mostly to nickel defense, this could mean an extended bench role for Louis. Horrible news for the Kyle Louis fan club, of which I am a proud member, right? Not so fast.

Miami Dolphins rookie Kyle Louis doesn't have to be the next Channing Tindall; in fact, they're completely different kinds of players

A similar story played out with Dolphins draft bust Channing Tindall, who was drafted despite the presence of two rock-solid veterans at the linebacker position in Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts. He was never able to overtake the veterans ahead of him and spent three seasons as a special teams player before Miami pulled the plug.

While most teams operate out of their nickel defense (two linebackers, five defensive backs) at the highest clip of any personnel grouping, Kyle Louis' presence as a Swiss army knife player muddies the entire equation. For starters, when the Dolphins opt for three linebackers on the field, Louis can assume the weak side role that he is best suited for as an undersized (6'0", 220 pounds) 'backer.

When the defense shifts to nickel personnel, this is where Louis' versatility shines. What he lacks in size, he makes up for with instincts and athleticism. The Dolphins already have 230+-pound battering rams in Brooks and Rodriguez to cause ten-car pileups. What they need is a speedier defender who can cover tight ends and patrol the middle of the field, helping eliminate what has been an Achilles heel for the Dolphins over the years.

This is what is referred to in football circles as the "big nickel." In other words, instead of a paltry cornerback playing that fifth spot, it's usually a slightly bigger player who is less of a liability against the run but can still hold his own against the pass, oftentimes a safety by trade. They're all the rage in the NFL these days, functioning as unicorn players who are essentially matchup-proof and a thorn in offensive coordinators' sides.

It's going to take some time for Louis to get his feet wet and learn the pro game. There's no telling if he will become the standout many envisioned when they declared him among Miami's biggest draft steals a few months ago.

What is true is that Louis' skill set is genuinely unique. If Jeff Hafley pushes the right buttons, there's a legitimate possibility that Brooks, Rodriguez, and Louis can all share the field and wreak havoc for the Miami Dolphins. In short, congratulations are in order for Jordyn Brooks, while the directive to Kyle Louis is clear: you're up, rookie.