Miami Dolphins 2024 seasonal report card entering Week 7
The franchise's many droughts have become punchlines for some. No doubt that the Miami Dolphins need not be reminded that they haven't won the AFC East since 2008, haven't prevailed in a playoff game since 2000, haven't reached a Super Bowl since 1984 (XIX) and haven't hoisted a Lombardi Trophy since 1973 (VIII).
The last two seasons, the team has been under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniel. This third year has not been the charm so far. Injuries and inconsistency have been major factors in a 2-3 start. It has certainly been a departure for a club that opened 3-0 the previous two years.
The last time the Dolphins took the field, they rallied at New England for a 15-10 win. They are looking to get back to the .500 mark this week at Indianapolis. There's still a lot of football to be played.
How have the Miami Dolphins graded out so far?
Offense
It has been nothing short of a disaster without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who went down in the third quarter of the club's Week 2 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Of course, that's not to say that the 2023 NFL leader in passing yards was off to a good start this season. In seven-plus quarters, he threw for only two scores and was picked off three times. All of those interceptions came in the loss to Buffalo, including a pick-six.
In the three-plus games, McDaniel has used quarterbacks Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle, and newcomer Tyler Huntley. Those three performers have combined for zero TD passes, two picks, and been sacked 16 times. Huntley has run for one TD, but veteran speedster Tyreek Hill has seemingly disappeared as of late.
The good news is that Tua's return is almost here.
Defense
The pass rush was hit hard by injuries down the stretch last season, and there have been similar issues already in 2024. Outside linebacker Jaelen Phillips went down in Week 4 with a torn ACL. This offseason, the Dolphins watched defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (currently on IR) sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, and underrated outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel inked a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Three significant losses.
New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's unit has not come up with a lot of impact plays. Miami has allowed the fifth-fewest yards per game in the league, but has been shaky vs. the run. The pass rush has produced just nine sacks and the 'Fins have only four takeaways. Could GM Chris Grier make a move?
Special Teams
Veteran kicker Jason Sanders has been far from automatic this season. He hasn't had a lot of work this season when it comes to PATs (3-of-3) and is 9-of-12 on field goal attempts. Two of those misses have come from 42 and 41 yards, respectively. The Dolphins' best returner has been Braxton Berrios. Miami ranks ninth in the league in punt return average. Only two teams have a worst kickoff return average.
Miami's kick coverage units have been far from spectacular, but the team ranks 10th in the league when it comes to opponent's punt return average (11.0). Jake Bailey owns a 47.2 average (39.6 net average) and has put eight of his 18 punts inside the 20, but also had a kicked block in the Week 5 win at New England. Plenty of room for improvement, to say the least.
Coaching
McDaniel has certainly heard his share of criticism this season, which is actually a carryover from last year's late-season slump. The Dolphins struggled out of the gate and had to rally to beat the disappointing Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. If you include the team's 2023 wild-card loss at Kansas City, this club is 4-7 in its last 11 contests. That's quite a drop for a talented club that opened 9-3 a year ago and was scoring points at will.
Miami's offensive slump began down the stretch that year, and that certainly falls in part on the head coach. At times, McDaniel has played it too close to the vest, regardless of who's been behind center, and some of his clock management has been shaky. Meanwhile, Weaver has made the most of his personnel.
Overview
Solving the Bills obviously remains a problem for this franchise, but Buffalo has not pulled away in the AFC East and over the past four weeks, the defending division champions have looked very ordinary. That certainly opens the door for McDaniel's team, which can get back to the .500 mark with a victory at Indianapolis on Sunday. It would also elevate the Dolphins' record in games within the conference to 3-2.
To date, it's been a highly disappointing year for a team that has reached the playoffs the previous two seasons. On the other hand, losing Tagovailoa so early in the year has been a major factor. It's hard to win when you score a total of 60 points in five games. The jury is very much out on these shorthanded 'Fins.