Dolphins' 3 best (and worst) defensive moves explain their strong performance

After ousting former head coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins did what most NFL teams firing their coaches do: hire a polar opposite. In McDaniel, the Dolphins had a painfully accurate caricature of the mad-scientist offensive coordinator who burned the midnight oil drawing up schemes. His personality as a laid-back, players' coach was also a major outlier among NFL coaches.

When that didn't work out, the Dolphins hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Hafley cut his teeth on the opposite side of the ball, and his militaristic, straightforward approach sent an unmistakable message. The Miami Dolphins of 2022–2025 would be coached much differently from what had become the norm.

In that vein, it shouldn't be all that surprising that Miami's defense has far outplayed the offense so far this season. Through five games, they've allowed the league's 24th-most points and 17th-most yards. That's not out of this world or anything, but doing that with a patchwork unit in a season in which you've faced Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow is not too shabby.

Hafley's been in lockstep with general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. Some of Sullivan's moves have proven to be big winners, while others were regrettable. Here are Sullivan's biggest "wins" and the blunders he'd likely wish he could have back if given the chance.

Win No. 1: Selecting Jacob Rodriguez with the Miami Dolphins' second-round pick, despite having solid veterans at the position

There is always second-guessing surrounding draft choices. In Rodriguez's case, it wasn't because of his talent. In fact, he was a draft darling who had no shortage of fans in the scouting community.

The only question was whether Miami should've attacked a supposedly solid position, inside linebacker, when the roster had more holes than a fishnet. Through just five games, all those doubts have been answered. While Rodriguez certainly hasn't been perfect, he's been an impact defender from Day 1, and the stats back that up.

Rodriguez is the league leader in combined tackles with 57. With 11.4 tackles per game, he is on pace for 194 tackles for the year. That would be the fifth-most tackles in a season, ever. It would also shatter the rookie record of 174 set by Hall of Famer Patrick Willis in 2007. Also, for those curious, fellow Texas Tech Red Raider turned Miami Dolphin Zach Thomas had 154 in his rookie season.

Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells famously said: "If they don't bite when they're puppies, they usually won't bite." In that case, Rodriguez is mauling.

Blunder No. 1: Not doing more to address the safety position in free agency

The Dolphins have had surprisingly good play from two of their top three corners, Chris Johnson and JuJu Brents. Unfortunately, the team's primary safeties — Dante Trader Jr. (PFF's No. 53 safety) and rookie fifth-rounder Michael Taaffe (No. 92) — have struggled to provide the help their teammates need.

Sullivan opted for an almost exclusively special-teams player in Zayne Anderson and veteran journeyman Lonnie Johnson Jr. While Anderson has seemingly graded out well, Hafley replaced him in the lineup with Taaffe. Lonnie Johnson Jr. had an invisible training camp and didn't wind up making the roster.

On the other hand, affordable veterans such as Tony Adams ($2.1M, PFF's 30th-ranked safety), Andre Cisco ($2.5M, 32nd), and Rodney Thomas II ($1.2M, 40th) were all available for the taking. Each of them would've been a major upgrade at minimal cost.

Win No. 2: Trading Jaylen Waddle for draft picks that turned into Chris Johnson, Chris Bell, and Trey Moore

Few things are harder for me to write than this, as a card-carrying member of the Jaylen Waddle fan club. I didn't like the move when Sullivan made it, but I've since come around. Waddle is undeniably talented, but perhaps his ceiling is as an elite No. 2 receiver.

Through five games, with the strongest-armed quarterback he's ever played with, Waddle has just 18 receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown. What's more, he's tied for the league lead with four drops.

When comparing the soon-to-be 28-year-old Waddle to Johnson (soon-to-be 22), Bell (22), and Moore (23), it's easier to justify the move. That trio is under contract for a combined 12 years at a total cost of $31.2 million. Waddle, on the other hand, is under contract for three more seasons at a yearly cost of $28.25 million.

It certainly helps that Johnson has flashed considerable upside over his last three games, allowing just 29 yards in the span. Bell and Moore haven't proven much so far, but they're likely to see an uptick in action soon. Credit is due to Sullivan for pulling the trigger on a difficult move with a fan favorite.

Blunder No. 2: Trading away Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets

Minkah Fitzpatrick was due to make a lot of money, so Sullivan traded him away to a division rival for pennies on the dollar. Fitzpatrick immediately inked a reasonable three-year, $40M extension. He has rewarded the Jets' investment by being PFF's No. 10 safety, all while being the 15th-highest-paid player at his position.

Now, if the Dolphins had gone scorched-earth and let go of other older vets such as Jordyn Brooks (soon-to-be 29) and Zach Sieler (31), it would make more sense. However, Fitzpatrick (soon-to-be 30) was a high-level contributor and a rock-solid locker room presence just like Brooks. He also plays safety, a position that ages more gracefully than, say, cornerback or EDGE rusher.

It appears Sullivan mistimed his falloff, and now Miami will need to find someone to fill that role. It was not indefensible by any stretch, but perhaps Sullivan wishes he could have a do-over.

Win No. 3: Taking a low-risk gamble on Josh Uche in free agency

The Dolphins' pass rush has struggled considerably through five games. In fact, if not for a big four-sack performance in Week 4 against the Vikings that saved the team from making humiliating history, Miami would still be sack-less. In any case, Uche has done his part.

He is the Dolphins' highest-graded defender (minimum 50 snaps) so far, according to Pro Football Focus. He has 10 pressures this year, including 1.0 sack and three quarterback hits. He's also performed well against the run, piling up 20 total tackles, two of which were for a loss.

From the moment Sullivan inked him, it was viewed as a potential steal. Uche is making that a reality on the field.

Blunder No. 3: Not trading Zach Sieler in the offseason

Dolphins fans love Zach Sieler, myself included. He's the longest-tenured player and has done everything right during his time in Miami. He's also expensive, long in the tooth, and blocking playing time for youngsters stuck behind him on the depth chart.

So far this season, PFF has been particularly critical of Sieler's performance. He's the Dolphins' worst-rated defender (minimum 50 snaps). While the eye test seems to show that he's been impactful with 2.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 12 tackles total, something has been off.

Perhaps it's that, on runs through the A-Gap (between the center and guard) and the B-Gap (between the guard and tackle), the Dolphins have allowed 80 rushes for 346 yards (4.2 yards per carry). Those gaps are usually occupied by Zach Sieler and other Dolphins' defensive tackles. The 4.2 average is a full half-yard more than their 3.7 average against all runs.

His value likely would have been higher before this apparent slump. Still, it's not too late for Miami to move on from him and send him to a team more aligned with his career timeline. It would also open up playing time for youngsters Kenneth Grant (soon-to-be 23), Jordan Phillips (22), and Zeek Biggers (23).