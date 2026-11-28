The Miami Dolphins head into Week 12 with the chance to accomplish their most important goal of the season: beating the New York Jets twice.

Alright, that isn't really their biggest goal. But in all seriousness, the Dolphins rookies are the best thing we've seen this year, as the offense has failed to get going in 99% of the games. However, guess who that 1% came against: the team responsible for Miami’s only victory.

That's right, the Jets. It's the only reason to smile: your biggest rival couldn't beat you during one of your worst moments. Now, this weekend, we face the Jets again, and Ollie Gordon II holds the key to ending this season with at least one more win against our biggest rival.

Miami Dolphins should build their offense around Ollie Gordon II against the Jets

As of today, the New York Jets rank among the league’s worst teams at defending the run, a weakness the Dolphins already exploited back in Week 7. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik must establish the running game from the start.

It’s clear that while Kyle McCord has shown some promise, he still needs significant development. The Dolphins can’t afford unnecessary experimentation at this point in the season.

Statistically, the smartest, most effective approach is to commit to the run game from the beginning, using creative variations to keep the Jets’ defense off balance.

One effective approach would be to replicate what worked in the previous matchup, when Gordon racked up 100 rushing yards, and the team totaled 156 on the ground. This not only helps Miami stay on schedule offensively, but also gives the offense options to design play-action plays when the Jets tighten up to contain Gordon.

This helps to close the defense in and allows the receivers to get more single coverage. The crucial thing is that the Dolphins can’t be predictable; they need to shake things up, knowing the struggles of the other team.

Jeff Hafley must also use Gordon with the defense in mind. The rookies are standing out individually, but as a unit, the Dolphins aren’t consistent. That's why extending drives and securing first downs are essential to keeping the Jets' offense off the field, resulting in less strain on the defense.

To put into numbers why Ollie Gordon is the key, the running back has recorded 608 rushing yards on 138 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns. Great production for a running back who still has something to prove if he wants to earn carries once De'Von Achane returns.