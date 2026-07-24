Dolphins can't afford to fall into Brandin Cooks trap before training camp

The Miami Dolphins may have the weakest wide receiver group in the NFL. With Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, and Tutu Atwell as his top targets, quarterback Malik Willis isn't exactly set up to thrive. But that doesn't mean that Miami needs to add another veteran wideout before training camp.

There are multiple veteran receivers still sitting in free agency, including stars like Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, and Deebo Samuel. In a recent article on The Athletic, Daniel Popper found ideal landing spots for all of them.

He paired Brandin Cooks with the Dolphins, saying, "Cooks is a potential cheap option that would bring some professional production to a room needing it."

If the Dolphins signed him today, Cooks might immediately become the best receiver on the roster. But he would take important training camp snaps away from young wideouts who have a golden opportunity to develop this season.

Miami Dolphins should think twice before signing Brandin Cooks

The Dolphins drafted three receivers this offseason, taking Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell in the third round before picking Kevin Coleman Jr. in the fifth. Each of the three rookies has a chance to play significant snaps in 2026.

Training camp will be crucial for the rookies. They should all get reps with the first team, although they likely won't crack the starting lineup in Week 1. Bell is still on the active/non-football injury list as he recovers from an ACL injury suffered in his final collegiate season, but he's expected to contribute this year.

Douglas has failed to impress so far this offseason, but he could show improvement in training camp. Coleman Jr., on the other hand, has already generated offseason buzz as a potential breakout candidate.

The rookie trio will only see its growth stunted if the Dolphins add another veteran receiver to the group. Especially in a season with relatively low expectations, the focus of training camp should be development and evaluation. If Cooks comes in, he'll make it more difficult for the rookies to stand out.

Cooks is still a quality pass-catcher. He put up 179 yards across three games for the Buffalo Bills last season, helping patch their depleted receiver room.

With so many talented veteran receivers still available in free agency, the Dolphins don't need to rush to sign one. If the rookie wideouts struggle throughout camp, by all means, Miami should bring in a player like Cooks to raise the floor of the unit. For now, there's no reason to stunt the growth of young players in favor of a 32-year-old.