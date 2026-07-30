Dolphins defender may play himself onto trade block if lights-out play continues

For all of the talk about the Miami Dolphins' roster deficiencies this offseason, one position where Miami boasts an embarrassment of riches is its linebacker room. In 2025, the team's leading snap-getters at the position were Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson. Brooks finished the season as a First-Team All-Pro and Pro Football Focus' No. 10 linebacker out of 88 qualifiers. Dodson didn't quite match that, but his play was considered by most to be adequate.

Most outside the building, anyway. The Dolphins' new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan meant it when he said he would add competition all over the roster. Miami was particularly active in adding to the linebacker room, where they drafted rookies Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. They didn't stop there, adding veteran Ronnie Harrison Jr. and re-signing 2025 Dolphin Willie Gay Jr.

While it's appeared obvious since the draft that Dodson was on borrowed time, the continued offseason dominance of one of those other veterans could make him the one teams are calling about instead.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay Jr. could be playing himself onto other teams' radars

Willie Gay Jr. has been a sore spot for fans who closely follow training camp and the preseason. Last year, he was a standout in both the practices and the exhibition games. Still, then-defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver stuck with the aforementioned duo as his primary linebackers for the overwhelming majority of the season.

When the dust settled on the year, Gay Jr. only played 131 defensive snaps, which trailed even fellow depth 'backer K.J. Britt. It was a mild surprise when he opted to return this offseason after being underutilized in his first year in South Florida. Well, as training camp began on Wednesday, Gay Jr. is back to his old ways.

According to Dolphins' in-house reporter Travis Wingfield, Gay Jr. had the splash play of the day when he jumped an outside pass from reserve quarterback Cam Miller and returned it for a touchdown. The man is simply a football magnet. Miami's construction at linebacker invites the question of whether the best thing for both the player and the organization is a trade.

Realistically speaking, the Dolphins will certainly have Jordyn Brooks, Jacob Rodriguez, and Kyle Louis on the roster at linebacker when the season kicks off. If Dodson is kept on board, that makes four. Willie Gay Jr. may have a hard time sticking, no matter how well he plays. If the upward trajectory he's been on since 2025 continues during the preseason, when it's on full display for the rest of the league, other teams may begin to take notice.

The Dolphins would be wise to listen. Despite Gay Jr.'s standout play, Miami has made considerable investments at the position. The future has Texas Tech Red Raiders written all over it between Brooks and Rodriguez. If the Dolphins are able to snag a draft pick (or an intriguing player at a position of need, like defensive back) for a veteran on a one-year deal, they should pounce.

Fans would miss Gay Jr. for his playful demeanor and positive attitude, to be sure. A move that would get him the playing time he deserves would probably be best for all parties involved, nonetheless. If nothing materializes on the trade front, though, Miami must find a way to keep him in the building. He's simply too good to let walk for nothing.