4 veterans who could be on their way out after Dolphins' monster draft haul

By now, all Miami Dolphins fans have caught wind of the dramatic housecleaning that's been going on in Davie. In a matter of months, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley have gone about remaking this roster in their image, which coincidentally made it nearly unrecognizable to fans who've been watching over the last several years.

While the NFL Draft marks a major tentpole in the offseason calendar, it also marks an event that should renew anxiety in veteran players who wish to extend their stay in South Florida. Not only did the Dolphins add 13 rookie draft picks — which could represent as much as 24% of the final roster — they also brought dozens of veterans and undrafted free agents on board throughout the process.

With the draft in the rearview mirror, several of the few remaining longtime Dolphins saw their chances of being traded increase. Not only will the Dolphins be able to focus on acquiring draft picks for next year, but they will be able to slow-play any deals until June 1. On that day, they get both an influx of cap room from their earlier decisions to part ways with Tua Tagovailoa and Bradley Chubb, in addition to the ability to split the penalty for dealing a player over the next two years instead of taking it on all at once.

When it comes to players on the trade block, naturally, there must be some value there for other teams. If a player is about equal to a veteran free agent who can be signed without compensating another team, the Dolphins would obviously be unlikely to get something for them. Keeping that in mind, here are four players with trade value who have seen their circumstances change after the Dolphins' 2026 draft haul.

4 players who may not be long for the Miami Dolphins roster

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler

Potential Landing Spots: Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys

Sieler is one of only five players who are 30 years old or older on the Dolphins roster, and three of the others are specialists: Zane Gonzalez, Bradley Pinion, and Taybor Pepper. This spells trouble for the last man standing of veteran Dolphin leaders of days gone by. While the Dolphins ignored the position in the draft, they'd surely love to get promising second-year player Jordan Phillips on the field with last year's first-round pick Kenneth Grant. Trading Sieler after June 1 would clear the Dolphins about $4.8 million for the season.

The Vikings' first entry on this list is due to Sieler's connection with defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Flores was the Dolphins' head coach when Sieler got a foothold in the league, and he has had no problem bringing former players to Minnesota, as noted with Andrew Van Ginkel.

Green Bay has a special place in Jon-Eric Sullivan's heart. They also have a glaring need at defensive tackle, with former sixth-round pick Karl Brooks pigeonholed for a starting spot. Brooks' 47.5 PFF grade in 2025 is not going to help Matt LaFleur sleep at night. Sieler might.

The Cowboys have gone about remaking their defense, going back to the 2025 trade deadline. One spot they still need help is at defensive tackle, where they're currently expected to start free-agent addition Otito Ogbonnia. His 54.5 PFF grade in 2025 may make him better suited for a depth role. Pairing Sieler with Quinnen Williams could create havoc for offensive linemen, just like Sieler did with Christian Wilkins when the duo was in Miami.

Right tackle Austin Jackson

Potential Landing Spots: Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs

Austin Jackson restructured his contract with the team, bringing his base salary down to the minimum with $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses for 2026. This might be attractive to teams with iffy tackle situations, and the Dolphins' decision to draft Kadyn Proctor with their top draft pick has made him expendable. Trading him would bring modest cap space to Miami, but free up the position for their first-round pick.

The Los Angeles Chargers would be the most obvious landing spot. Jackson has considerable experience with Mike McDaniel and Butch Barry, the latter of whom was the Dolphins' offensive line coach the past three seasons. With both their starting tackles, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, returning from injury-plagued seasons, they can do a lot worse than Jackson as insurance.

Pittsburgh recently declined the fifth-year option on 2022 first-round pick Broderick Jones' contract, and there are questions as to whether he'll play at all this season after suffering a neck injury. If a reunion with Aaron Rodgers is in the cards, they'd be best suited to protect him. Jackson would allow the Steelers to ease their raw first-round draft choice, Max Iheanachor, into the mix.

The Chiefs are in a similar boat as the Steelers, as their left tackle, Josh Simmons, struggled with injuries last season. They saw Jawaan Taylor move on in free agency, and though they have a capable replacement in Jaylon Moore, the depth behind him is questionable. Jackson would give them a better chance to weather injuries in what KC hopes is a comeback year for Patrick Mahomes.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson

Potential Landing Spots: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons

One of the first players who left draft weekend with a lot less security is incumbent starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson. The 27-year-old saw the team opt for two rookie linebackers, including Jacob Rodriguez in the second round. With a nearly $3.7 million cap hit that shrinks down to about $700,000 if he is traded, Dodson is on tenuous grounds.

The Ravens could opt to reunite Dodson with his defensive coordinator in Miami over the last two years, Anthony Weaver, filling a need for the Baltimore defense. They're currently expected to start Roquan Smith alongside second-year man Teddye Buchanan, who had an uneven rookie season.

As far as the Bengals go, they have arguably the league's worst (or most unproven) linebacking unit, featuring two second-year players in Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter. The duo struggled mightily as rookies and could use a veteran presence to help them elevate.

The Falcons made an investment, albeit a small one, in Christian Harris at the position. They could use the help Dodson would provide as they try to surprise teams in Kevin Stefanski's first season.

Wide receiver and kick returner Malik Washington

Potential Landing Spots: Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams

In the immediate aftermath of the Jaylen Waddle trade, fantasy football players likely started keeping close tabs on the next most pedigreed receiver in Miami, Malik Washington. However, after adding three rookies in the draft with two veteran free agents at the position, his future on the team has become murkier. For that reason, the Dolphins could opt to move him to a different team, saving $1 million in cap space in the process.

Minnesota is the new landing spot for the Dolphins' offensive coordinator of the last four seasons, Frank Smith. Armed with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, they are currently projected to start second-year man Tai Felton in three-receiver sets. They could opt for a more natural slot fit with Washington and instantly inject some fire into their special teams.

The Falcons make their second appearance on this list, and it's because they're projected to start Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus alongside Drake London. An inexpensive trade for Washington would reunite him with his receiver coach and QB in 2025, Robert Prince and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively.

The Rams have been sniffing around receivers all offseason long, but ultimately stood pat. Sean McVay has a great relationship with — and a similar offense — to Mike McDaniel. With the Rams projected to start third-year man Jordan Whittington in the slot, they could use a little extra juice in their receiving room.