Dolphins' defense gives their best effort of the season despite Week 4 loss

The Miami Dolphins defense has been under scrutiny, especially after a report surfaced last week from Tony Pauline that identified some unnamed veterans who have been displeased with Jeff Hafley's system.

Four weeks into the 2026 season, the Dolphins are still winless, but there is no denying the level of physicality that ironically hasn't been seen from the Dolphins since Brian Flores was the head coach.

In Week 4, the Dolphins were nowhere near perfect. They needed to be if they were going to win, but they are getting better. For now, that's something to build upon. Miami held the Vikings to 15 points, all coming on field goals.

Miami Dolphins defense turns in their best game of the young 2026 season

Led by the relentless Jacob Rodriguez and fellow inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks, the Dolphins harassed the Vikings throughout the game. Rodriguez recorded a whopping 18 tackles, 9 solo, while Brooks notched 13 of his own.

In the trenches, the Dolphins' defensive line got off to a fast start. Zach Sieler broke through the Vikings' line on the first play of the game to give the Dolphins their first sack of the season. Overall, the Dolphins finished with 4 sacks on Kyler Murray.

Miami held Vikings' RB Aaron Jones, Sr. to under 100 yards (94), but gave up 16 yards to Murray on critical downs. Something they need to work on.

Following the game, Rodriguez said that they have to do better, stating that there are too many big plays that they are giving up. He was disappointed in the loss, but did acknowledge that they are continuing to play hard.

Miami's biggest defensive issue remains covering tight ends. T.J. Hockenson caught 13 passes for 119 yards on 13 targets. It's in line with what Miami has given up to Michael Mayer, George Kittle, and Travis Kelce previously.

The biggest gaps in the defense are in the secondary, where they are struggling to consistently defend against the pass. Another expected outcome, given the level of experience Miami is employing in the unit. The Dolphins were credited with a single pass defensed on a knockdown by LB Jordyn Brooks.

What they did do was put pressure on Murray. Miami hit the Vikings' QB eight times on Sunday. Chop Robinson got his game moving in the right direction as well, hitting Murray three times and sacking him for his first of the year.