Dolphins defensive gems are hiding in plain sight and no one is paying attention

There has been a lot of talk regarding what the Miami Dolphins have done defensively this year. From the addition of Kyle Louis and Jacob Rodriguez through the draft to the current retention of Jordyn Brooks, Miami's defense looks better.

The secondary remains a big problem, but Jeff Hafley has been confident that he can turn it around, and they have repeatedly said they like some of the talent on that unit, specifically Jason Marshall. With Chris Johnson also on the roster after being selected in round one, there is progress being made.

That doesn't mean this year will result in a stunning win total, but, as the Dolphins have pointed out, this is a commitment to the team's future, not the current roster.

Four Miami Dolphins defenders who should have a larger impact on the defense in 2026

If the Dolphins are going to find success on either side of the ball, they will need more than the faces at the front of the roster to pull off consistent play. We looked at the names that could surprise fans on offense; now, we look at the players on defense that need more attention.

Tyrel Dodson

You have to love Dodson's physical play. He was overshadowed by Brooks last season and has been an afterthought on the Dolphins roster this year. Miami added Rodriguez, who will likely steal playing time and practice reps from the veteran linebacker.

Dodson finished the 2025 season with 129 combined tackles, 72 solo, and five sacks. Yet he isn't getting the recognition he deserves. In fact, many, including myself, predicted he could be traded or released given his salary cap situation.

Dodson isn't making much money, but his release would save the Dolphins $3 million in dead money. It doesn't matter. Miami likes what they have in him, and he works exceptionally well with Brooks. Dodson appears to be here to stay, and he provides everything Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan preach about regarding players.

Ethan Bonner

It's hard to believe that, entering the 2025 season, Bonner was listed as one of those guys who could surprise. Instead, he only took 10% of the defensive snaps last year while taking 70% of the special teams snaps. He was available for 14 games.

With Hafley's background as a cornerback coach, Bonner should see more opportunity to prove his value to the team. He is young and plays technically sound football, but he needs refining and good coaching, something he should get this offseason.

If Bonner can make strides, he could see his spot on the final 53 secured, but more importantly, provide the depth Miami needs in the secondary. Bonner has become a forgotten member of the secondary, but fans shouldn't be sleeping on him.

Jordan Phillips

The Dolphins are running their defensive line back with Zach Sieler and Kenneth Grant. Grant was a disappointment last year, but the expectations are much higher for his second NFL season. Phillips, on the other hand, stood out when given opportunities.

Phillips was disruptive at times and looked further ahead than Grant in terms of development. No one is talking about Phillips heading into the 2026 season, and that could be a big mistake.

If the Dolphins can continue to develop him and he takes forward steps in the process, Grant will be further pressed to step up as well. Hafley has said the best players will play, which means competition. Phillips is going to compete.

Dante Trader

When fans start talking about the Dolphins' safety situation, they don't know where or who to start with. It's that bad. Miami has veterans Zayne Anderson and Lonnie Johnson on the roster. They have received a lot of attention regarding that room.

Trader, however, is the wild card. He showed a lot of promise in the second half of last season, but his production and development took a back seat to Minkah Fitzpatrick. Now, he will get the chance to stand in front and make a strong case for his position on the team.