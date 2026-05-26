Dolphins defensive leader pegged as player in need of a change of scenery

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks made fans extra happy last week when he showed up to voluntary OTAs despite not yet having a new contract. Then, when asked why he thought it was still important for him to show up, Brooks gave a response that fans have been hoping to hear from players for quite some time.

Brooks wants to send the message to his teammates that he is "here no matter what." But until pen is put to paper, speculation will continue to run that the Dolphins could look to move the All-Pro for considerable draft capital while they can, instead of coming to terms on an extension.

Put Bleacher Report down as one of those who believe Brooks should be on the move, as the outlet recently mocked a trade idea that would send him to an AFC contender.

Bleacher Reports sends Miami Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks to Cincinnati in latest trade package idea

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport named Brooks among six big-time players who could be on the move still ahead of Week 1. Naming Jacob Rodriguez, Miami's second-round pick in 2026, as a potential reason Brooks could be on the move, Bleacher Report has the veteran going to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-rounder in 2028.

I'll start by saying that I think the compensation is fair, and that if the Dolphins do decide to trade Brooks, a second-rounder and a little extra is about what I'd like to see Miami get in return. I'll even go as far as to say that the drafting of Rodriguez—and even Kyle Louis—does send some inklings that Brooks could be on the move. But overall, I just don't see it coming to fruition.

Truthfully, I see a deal with Miami coming any day, and that's why I have a hard time believing in a Brooks trade happening now. Also, I don't feel like Brooks belongs on this list amongst the others. For starters, I don't believe he's a player in "need of a fresh start." Yes, the Dolphins are in a youth movement, and Brooks will turn 29 during the season, but even rebuilding teams need veterans on their squads to lead and grow. And Brooks has all the characteristics of an effective leader whom you want on your team.

The Dolphins could wind up moving him, and I'd still believe he'd thrive wherever he goes. Or he could stay in Miami, as I project, and he'll thrive as one of its defensive leaders. Either way, Brooks doesn't need a fresh start to be successful or happy. So while the other five players listed could have conceivable reasons for wanting to start anew, I wouldn't count Brooks among them.

I will give BR's Gary Davenport kudos, though, when it comes to Miami's trade partner in this equation being the Bengals. Davenport notes the "Bengals have been wildly aggressive this offseason, adding multiple pieces via free agency and trade." Yet, they did still lose Trey Hendrickson and continue to have a linebacker problem. So, to add Brooks to a field of signings that includes Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe, just to name a few, makes all the sense in the world if your Cincinnati.

The Bengals' defense has been their issue for the past few years, and after long having the reputation of never making moves, they're showcasing that it is no longer the case. Cincinnati just parted with the 10th overall selection in this past draft cycle to obtain Dexter Lawrence from the Giants. If they believe Brooks gets them that much closer to a division title and a return to the Super Bowl, a second-rounder and a Day 3 pick will feel like a steal from their perspective.

Yet, I believe in the end, following De'Von Achane's deal, Brooks and center Aaron Brewer are due to receive their extensions at any time as well in the coming weeks. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has made it a point to essentially name the three as building blocks to turn the Dolphins' franchise around. So, unless Miami receives a Jaylen Waddle-esque type of trade offer that Sullivan simply can't turn down, I'd expect Brooks to stay in town for the long haul and receive his extension at any moment.