Dolphins fans given more evidence that Chris Grier's GM tenure could end soon

The NFL is a crazy business where good people lose their jobs over a bad season while others manage to stick around long past their shelf life. Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is one of the latter.

Grier has been the general manager for the Miami Dolphins since 2016, but he has been with the organization since the early 2000s when he joined the team as a scout. He was previously with the New England Patriots for a short time. Since Grier became the GM, the Dolphins have managed to make three postseason trips, but none of those landed the team a win in round one.



In addition to the three playoff berths, Grier is also on his fourth head coach in Miami. Most GMs in the NFL don't make it through two without losing their job.

Over on Bleacher Report, they recently took a look at all 32 general managers in the league and weighed each on the "hot seat" meter (a scale of 1-10). In the AFC East, Grier was by far the most likely to be on the chair in 2025.



It shouldn't be too surprising. The Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane continue to compete each year, and if they should falter, it would more than likely be head coach Sean McDermott who would lose his job as Beane has managed to fill the Bills' roster well enough to compete for a championship.



The New York Jets and Patriots were not going to be ranked high on the list, given the fact that both have new general managers in place.

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier given a 6/10 chance of being on the hot seat in 2025

While many may believe Grier could or should be on the hot seat, the reality is he isn't for one reason: Miami owner Stephen Ross trusts him implicitly with his football team.

In Ross's mind, Grier does no wrong. Ross wants to win in a bad way, but he is loyal to a fault. Ahead of the 2024 season, he saw fit to give Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel a contract extension despite not being halfway through his current deal. It didn't look to be something that was going to pay off.

Miami is a mess internally, and it starts with the general manager, but as long as Ross continues to blindly allow his executives to control the franchise without worry for their jobs, it will continue.

Perhaps Ross just doesn't want to go through another ugly general manager search. Prior to hiring Grier, he went through a shameful search that netted him Dennis Hickey, the only interviewee who was willing to take the job.

If a parting of ways does happen, don't expect Grier to actually be fired, but instead, either reassigned to another position or retire. The chances of Grier being released by Ross are practically nil.