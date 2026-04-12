Dolphins fans with dreams of trench dominance will love latest draft intel

When it comes to the best teams in the league, you'll usually find some recurring themes. The most obvious is the presence of a franchise quarterback. Just because it's evident doesn't mean it's easy to accomplish. For the Miami Dolphins, the idea of unearthing a franchise quarterback has become Loch Ness Monster-level phantasmal.

The second theme, however, which is more replicable if a team commits to it, is building the trenches. Despite fans' affinity for dismissing their own favorite team's offensive line, one of the Dolphins' most bitter rivals — the Buffalo Bills — has built a stout offensive line that has remained remarkably healthy.

In the past three seasons, the Bills' starting offensive line started 241/255 (95%) of possible games, and of those 14 missed games, nine came when the Bills rested starters in the final week of the season. Conversely, the Dolphins' starters played 180/255 (71%) games. The need to build the trenches is painfully clear.

The Dolphins seem to be committed to fixing the problem. Their latest invitee on a 30-visit is none other than the Texas A&M Aggies guard Chase Bisontis. At 6'5" and 315 lbs, Bisontis is considered one of the top guards in the 2026 NFL Draft class, and he would instantly join the competition (with Jonah Savaiinaea, Jamaree Salyer, and Andrew Meyer) to start in 2026.

Chase Bisontis is exactly what the Miami Dolphins need on their offensive line

Offensive line is one of the game's most brutal positions. It takes a bit of a headcase to square off with fellow 300-pounders for 60 minutes a week in duels that leave all parties bruised and bloodied. Bisontis' scouting report, however, reads like he was born to play offensive line in the NFL.

As told by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:

"Bisontis is a tough, well-schooled guard. He lacks ideal length, but he brings heavy hands, good footwork and plus core strength to the table. He plays with ideal strain and stickiness to sustain blocks. He has plenty of nasty when he needs it, too. He’s consistent as a move/zone blocker and when working downhill."

"He can be outreached, stacked and shed when his hands aren’t first, though. While he provides poise and good technique as a run blocker, there are slight levels of anxiety/hurry in his pass protection, with his lack of length a contributing factor. In general, his protection meets the mark and pairs nicely with his run blocking. Bisontis projects as a future starter with plenty of upside."

The Dolphins desperately need that mean, nasty streak that some of the NFL's top teams employ. The finesse label that was applied to Mike McDaniel's rosters, fairly or not, must be shed tangibly. While there is certainly a line, as Dan Campbell once put it (as the Dolphins' interim head coach, no less): "We're going to walk that line ... There's always that line where this is okay to do and this is dirty. I'm not saying we want dirty players, but we are going to walk that line." Dolphins fans want some of that.

Pro Football Focus didn't seem to appreciate Bisontis' game quite as much as Zierlein, though their grading and his placement on their Big Board don't necessarily seem to correlate. They rank him No. 48 in the class, while his 62.4 grade on the season ranks merely 301st out of 672 guards. Now, for the all-important health question: Bisontis suited up in 36 out of 39 possible games in College Station since his arrival on campus.

As fate would have it, in their respective mock drafts, Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Matt Miller (ESPN), and Nick Baumgardner (The Athletic) all have Bisontis going to the Houston Texans. Jeremiah places him in the first round at No. 28, while Miller and Baumgardner send him there at No. 38. The Dolphins, armed with pick Nos. 30 and 43, would likely have their chance to pounce if the fit is right.

Bear in mind that the Dolphins' new braintrust, who made their way over from Green Bay, have historically drafted a high percentage of players whom they've brought in on 30-visits, just not on Day 1 of the draft. The interest is real; now we must wait to see how badly they want him.