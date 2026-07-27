Miami Dolphins Fantasy Football Tracker: Every training camp and preseason update

From a real-world NFL perspective, the Miami Dolphins might be borderline-unwatchable this season. However, from a fantasy perspective, there are definitely pieces worth rostering.

We know about De'Von Achane and the upside Malik Willis brings as a dual-threat quarterback, but there are a lot of other storylines and questions worth monitoring.

Think of this as your one-stop shop for all things fantasy-related throughout Dolphins training camp and preseason.

Note: This story will be updated regularly throughout the Miami Dolphins' training camp and preseason.

Notable Miami Dolphins training camp battles with a fantasy impact

Malik Washington looks like the current favorite to be Malik Willis' WR1 -- 7/20

Chris Oliver of DolphinsTalk agrees with many other plugged-in Dolphins sources. Malik Washington is entering his third season and, if any Dolphins receiver has a leg up, it's him. Washington enters camp with the most momentum of the group.

Wide receiver, wide receiver, and wide receiver. Not a soul knows how the depth chart is going to shake out, and that's the area fantasy managers will be eyeing most.

Chris Bell and other fantasy-impacting Dolphins injury updates

Chris Bell placed on the active/non-football injury list -- 7/21

While Washington is the favorite to lead the wide receiver group, the long-term play still appears to be rookie Chris Bell, who continues his comeback from an ACL tear suffered in his final collegiate season. To begin training camp, the Dolphins placed Bell on the active/non-football injury list, and he'll continue his rehab.

Actionable Dolphins fantasy football takeaways during training camp and preseason

Assessing the chemistry between Willis and his wide receivers will be paramount, but one of the sneakier storylines we'll be watching is that of tight end Greg Dulcich, who is a sleeper that may end up being startable at some points this season. The Dolphins will need to score a lot of points, and Dulcich has flashed in the past.