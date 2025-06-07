Dolphins have a new leader in the trenches, and he’s not holding back

When the 2025 offseason began for the Miami Dolphins, there was little doubt that Terron Armstead's future with the team was going to end. It did, and it left a leadership hole on the offensive line.

The Dolphins have struggled for what feels like a decade to find quality linemen who are productive and consistent. Too much rotation from year to year has crippled Miami's offense and when there is some continuity, injuries take control.

With the retirement of Armstead, the Dolphins locker room had a void, especially in the offensive line room. There doesn't seem to be a void anymore. One player has stepped up and has become the offensive leader.

Austin Jackson has assumed the role of Miami Dolphins offensive line leader after Terron Armstead's retirement

Austin Jackson has spent a good portion of his career banged up. He missed most of last season, but he is healthy and back practicing this year.

Jackson has been a player who head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier have previously mentioned by name. They have pointed out that the other players look up to Jackson and have a lot of respect for him. With Armstead gone, they are now looking at him more often.

Jackson has become the leader in that room. In an interview after a recent OTA session, Jackson was asked about his new role, which he is completely embracing.

When asked about whether or not this was "his room" now, Jackson laughed and said it was Stephen Ross', but then said, "I definitely do agree. I am the older player in the room now. [Terron] Armstead was that guy for us for a while, for me. I think now with the younger guys coming in and me myself having more confidence in the system, I definitely can help anybody who’s looking to do what we do the right way.”

He was then asked if there was a shift with Armstead now gone. ”Yeah, it is changing a little bit, because usually people would go to [Terron] Armstead for stuff and ask him questions, but now they come ask me. It’s cool, I appreciate it. Make sure I’m at my best, giving advice and really just making sure I’m leading by example. I don’t ever want to say one thing and do the other.”

These are huge statements and an incredibly positive vibe within the locker room. Jackson has had his ups and downs, but if he can stay healthy, he can improve the line. Miami has been a better offense with him on the field, and now, they need him on the field and leading a much younger group.

It's clear that Armstead's leadership and mentoring have rubbed off on Jackson. It's hard to imagine a scenario where it wouldn't, unless you simply didn't listen. For the Dolphins, it needs to be Jackson. He protects Tua Tagovailoa's blind side.

Jackson has a chance to lead his room, but it won't be easy. James Daniels is coming off an injury, Patrick Paul is taking over full-time on the left side for Armstead, and the presumed right guard will be a rookie.

If Jackson is the guy everyone is going to, it's good he is taking that control and not only trying to help, but as he said, looking inward to make sure he is taking his own advice.

More Dolphins News and Analysis