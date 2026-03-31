Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley hoping to dodge former star defender in 2026 matchup

Most Miami Dolphins fans are not looking forward to the 2026 season, at least not from a wins-and-losses perspective. They are looking beyond next season, beyond 2027, with hopes of a turnaround in 2028. They still need to get through the 2026 season.

Head coach Jeff Hafley knows the schedule isn't easy, but he has managed to find a little fun knowing that one of the games will bring him back to the Green Bay Packers. Needless to say, he is hoping that it will be in Week 1.

Jeff Hafley, aware #Packers are on his schedule next season, is firmly hoping it’s a Week 1 matchup.



It’s no secret why: No Micah Parsons.



He’s sticking with prediction Parsons will break sack record next season. Just hopes it doesn’t come at his expense. pic.twitter.com/xz2JHD9neG — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) March 31, 2026

Miami Dolphins head coach would be perfectly fine not playing against one of his favorite players

Hafley spoke with the media on Tuesday morning when the prospect of playing the Packers came up. Hafley has a high opinion of Micah Parsons, whom the Packers traded for last season. Parsons ended up on IR, but he made an immediate and lasting impression on the Dolphins' HC.

"One of my favorite guys might not be ready to play by then," Hafley said of Parsons.

Hafley believes that Parsons will break the NFL sack record set by Browns' edge-rusher Myles Garret last season. He just doesn't want it to come against him.

The Dolphins' HC has a big job in front of him, but he has already made a good impression on several players already on the Dolphins roster. According to Malik Washington, he met the coach shortly after Hafley was hired. He came away with the knowledge of how the Dolphins coach wants the team to be.

On today's DolphinsTalk Podcast with @mustbemarisa87, our guest, Malik Washington, spoke about his first impression of new head coach Jeff Hafley.



FULL SHOW, CLICK HERE https://t.co/SyjhqQCb13 pic.twitter.com/bOXvNaov0K — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 30, 2026

The game between the Packers and the Dolphins will be an interesting one. There are more connections between the two clubs than the Dolphins have with just about any other team. From Jon-Eric Sullivan's 22 years with the organization, to Hafley, and to the players the Dolphins have added to their roster who have played for the Packers.

It would be nice for the Dolphins to get the Packers early and avoid a late-December cold-weather game, but on the other hand, it would be good to see how the team is prepared to handle those elements.

Miami has traditionally not done well in cold weather. Over the last 10 years, Miami has lost games when the temp dips below 40 degrees. Hafley knows what it takes to win in bad weather, but he has to get his players mentally ready for the challenge.