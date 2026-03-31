Dolphins host Miami's Carson Beck as QB draft rumors begin heating up

The Miami Dolphins wasted no time at the start of free agency to show Tua Tagovailoa the door and subsequently welcome Malik Willis into the building. Miami believes Willis can be its long-term answer at quarterback, but that doesn't mean the front office won't continue adding to the position group.

Leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dolphins continue to visit with several prospects. Among them now is Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck, who becomes the second quarterback the Dolphins are meeting with after Alabama's Ty Simpson.

The Dolphins can offer Beck the best commute, but does he offer them their best possibility at the QB position in 2026?

Carson Beck to meet with Miami Dolphins among other teams

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo was the first to report Beck visiting with the Dolphins, as well as the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers. Garafolo also noted that the Hurricanes QB had already met with the New York Jets ahead of his pro day last week.

Beck's visit with the Dolphins comes as no surprise. Despite signing Willis to a three-year deal that essentially ensures he's the franchise QB for now, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has hinted that Miami could still select one in the draft. After all, Sullivan has made it a point that he wants competition at every position. And at quarterback, that may or may not include Quinn Ewers.

So with 11 picks and seven of them in the top 100, it makes perfect sense for the Dolphins to have Beck in for a visit. Plus, having attended school in South Florida, he doesn't count as an official 30-visit for Miami.

Four of Miami's top-100 picks will be in the third round, which is right around where Beck is projected to go. With him already regularly playing at Hard Rock Stadium, it's hard to ignore the connection.

I do think there's a better chance of Beck landing in Miami over Simpson, given that the draft capital for the latter will be too high and not worth it. However, I still don't see Beck as one of the top QBs the Dolphins will be looking to add in late April.

Beck has the size and pocket presence. More importantly, he has the experience. Yet, he's limited in his mobility, and his arm talent isn't going to blow anyone away. There's not a lot of upside, either, and I'd still rate Ewers higher in that category. With that in mind, I'm not sure using a third-round pick in that scenario is the best move.

If the Dolphins miss out on other quarterbacks like Garrett Nussmeier or Drew Allar, I can see them either using those late third-rounders on prospects like Taylen Green, Jalon Daniels, or Cole Payton, to name a few, or waiting another round or two to take their swing.