Dolphins’ next defensive wave is taking shape through rising young trio

In his final draft as general manager of the Miami Dolphins, Chris Grier surprised many by selecting not one, not two, but three defensive tackles throughout the 2025 NFL Draft process. The Dolphins certainly needed DT help alongside Zach Sieler, but drafting three at the same position may have been deemed a bit overkill.

And at the start of the season, that opinion might have been correct. But as the year has gone on, all of Miami's rookie defensive tackles have shown progression -- signaling that the Dolphins may be set at the defensive interior for the long term.

Miami Dolphins' rookie DTs continue to improve in 2025

Kenneth Grant was not a popular pick by many within the fan base this past April when the Dolphins made him the 13th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. To make matters worse, it was a rough start for the former Michigan Wolverine out of the gate.

Growing pains are understandable and expected for most rookies, but some things Grant showed on film in the first month were downright concerning. His play was bad enough that it even essentially led to veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick seemingly calling Grant out publicly, saying that he needs to be better. Fitzpatrick was nothing but respectful in his take, but the message was clear. And for his part, Grant has responded.

It remains too early to officially grade the Grant pick, but some may look at it as a bust or reach regardless of how much he improves throughout his career. Yet, that analysis has less to do with Grant and more to do with his teammate Jordan Phillips, who was taken four rounds later by Miami.

Many draft analysts pegged Phillips to go off the board at some point on Day 2, so it was a relative surprise that he was still available for the Dolphins in the fifth round. And given Phillips' performance this season, those analysts appear to be correct.

Unlike Grant, Phillips has been consistent throughout the year and has looked to be the better of the two. He's been Miami's best DT not named Sieler, and that may not change. According to PFF, Phillips ranks higher than Grant among defensive tackles with a 56.4 grade. However, it's important to point out that Grant has been better in pass-rush situations.

Then, there's Zeek Biggers, whom the Dolphins took with their final 2025 selection at No. 253 overall. As a seventh-round pick, expectations were minimal for the former Georgia Tech DT. Making the final roster was deemed to be the ceiling for Biggers as a rookie.



Yet, Biggers has appeared in five games to this point and has been a major contributor during Miami's turnaround. He's played in all of the Dolphins' last four games during their winning streak, averaging a 38% snap share during that time. Biggers has 10 tackles on the season, including seven against Washington, and he recorded a half sack against New Orleans.

Grant has been the most impressive of the three in terms of pressuring the quarterback, but the real improvement from the trio has been against the run.

The Dolphins were easily the worst team in the NFL against the run through the first six weeks of the season. On average, Miami allowed 168.5 rushing yards per game in that span -- including a 206-yard performance from running back Rico Dowdle against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 -- with six total touchdowns on the ground at 5.7 yards per clip. In the seven games since then, though, the Dolphins have only allowed 3.8 yards per carry, four total rushing TDs, and just over 100 rushing yards per game.

The young rookies aren't the sole reason for Miami's defensive turnaround, but they have helped in a variety of ways. They're also opening things up for other veterans like Sieler and linebacker Jordyn Brooks, with the latter on the verge of reaching his first Pro Bowl.

Regardless of how this season pans out, the Dolphins will have a plethora of needs in the offseason. Fortunately, it looks like Grier did them a solid on his way out by drafting three legitimate DTs to be in the team's long-term vision. It's unclear which direction the Dolphins could go in the 2026 draft, but defensive tackle may no longer be a priority for the first time since the departure of Christian Wilkins.